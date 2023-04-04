'Daisy Jones & The Six' star Sam Claflin is a Chelsea fan who roots for rivals

Sam Claflin is not the confrontational type. The Daisy Jones & The Six star is the sort who gets punched and apologizes for it, the actor told GQ.

Despite playing the clichéd hunk time and again, Claflin just wants to be one of the good guys. He is a Chelsea fan, and yet he finds himself cheering for their rivals. “I’m not one of those football fans that’s anti-anyone,” he admits.

“I support Chelsea but I love that Arsenal are doing well. I’m also really gunning for Tottenham to win something. I love watching Manchester United starting to do well again, or Liverpool for a couple of years. Seeing Leicester win.”

Claflin gained recognition for playing Finnick Odair in The Hunger Games film series (2013–2015) and for his starring role in the romantic film Me Before You (2016). His most loved role, however, is his most recent, as the vocalist and founder of a fictional rock band; Billy Dunne in Daisy Jones & The Six.

Daisy Jones & The Six is based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's book of the same name, which is partly inspired by Fleetwood Mac.

Set in the Los Angeles music scene of the late 1970s, the series chronicles the rise and fall of the fictional rock band through a documentary style series of interviews with the members and footage of concerts and recording sessions, complete with vocals by series leads Riley Keough (as Daisy) and Sam Claflin.