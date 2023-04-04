 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Apr 04 2023
By
Web Desk

'Daisy Jones & The Six' star Sam Claflin is a Chelsea fan who roots for rivals

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 04, 2023

Daisy Jones & The Six star Sam Claflin is a Chelsea fan who roots for rivals
'Daisy Jones & The Six' star Sam Claflin is a Chelsea fan who roots for rivals

Sam Claflin is not the confrontational type. The Daisy Jones & The Six star is the sort who gets punched and apologizes for it, the actor told GQ.

Despite playing the clichéd hunk time and again, Claflin just wants to be one of the good guys. He is a Chelsea fan, and yet he finds himself cheering for their rivals. “I’m not one of those football fans that’s anti-anyone,” he admits.

“I support Chelsea but I love that Arsenal are doing well. I’m also really gunning for Tottenham to win something. I love watching Manchester United starting to do well again, or Liverpool for a couple of years. Seeing Leicester win.”

Claflin gained recognition for playing Finnick Odair in The Hunger Games film series (2013–2015) and for his starring role in the romantic film Me Before You (2016). His most loved role, however, is his most recent, as the vocalist and founder of a fictional rock band; Billy Dunne in Daisy Jones & The Six.

Daisy Jones & The Six is based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's book of the same name, which is partly inspired by Fleetwood Mac.

Set in the Los Angeles music scene of the late 1970s, the series chronicles the rise and fall of the fictional rock band through a documentary style series of interviews with the members and footage of concerts and recording sessions, complete with vocals by series leads Riley Keough (as Daisy) and Sam Claflin.

More From Entertainment:

Tom Brady explores new venture with daughter after Gisele Bündchen split

Tom Brady explores new venture with daughter after Gisele Bündchen split
Prince William hands Jacinda Ardern key royal role

Prince William hands Jacinda Ardern key royal role
Jennifer Aniston shares fun behind-the-scenes video from ‘Murder Mystery 2’ sets

Jennifer Aniston shares fun behind-the-scenes video from ‘Murder Mystery 2’ sets
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle too late to RSVP Coronation invitation? video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle too late to RSVP Coronation invitation?
Hilaria Baldwin wishes ‘love, happiness’ to husband Alec Baldwin on his 65th birthday

Hilaria Baldwin wishes ‘love, happiness’ to husband Alec Baldwin on his 65th birthday
Madonna pens emotional tribute Seymour Stein, ‘he changed and shaped my world’

Madonna pens emotional tribute Seymour Stein, ‘he changed and shaped my world’
Riley Keough shares exciting news amid legal battle with Priscilla Presley

Riley Keough shares exciting news amid legal battle with Priscilla Presley
Meghan Markle had fan queues ‘waiting for her’ when she filmed ‘Suits’ video

Meghan Markle had fan queues ‘waiting for her’ when she filmed ‘Suits’
Another ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel is ‘being actively discussed’ at HBO

Another ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel is ‘being actively discussed’ at HBO
Prince William ‘truly loves’ King Charles

Prince William ‘truly loves’ King Charles
Ben Affleck pokes fun at pal Matt Damon in new Dunkin’ commercial

Ben Affleck pokes fun at pal Matt Damon in new Dunkin’ commercial

Lindsay Lohan shares sweet post for first anniversary with Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan shares sweet post for first anniversary with Bader Shammas