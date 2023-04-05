Facebook allows multiplayer games during video calls on Messenger

Picture shows a stall of Facebook gaming app during an international IT event. — Reuters



Game freaks would now be able to gratify their competitive cravings by playing multiplayer games while video calling friends and family on Messenger, according to Engadget, a development that comes months after Meta nixed the independent Facebook Gaming app.

Facebook in an announcement said this functionality allows players to roast their gaming partners in 14 different titles and then rake their burns with some revolting barbs in the nick of time.

For iOS, Android, and web users, Messenger's video call gaming feature requires no special installation.

Card Wars and Exploding Kittens are among the 14 games offered at the launch, which also include timeless darlings like Words With Friends and Mini Golf FRVR.

Though every game has been programmed for two players at the least, the number of maximum players varies from title to title.

The website says with clearly-distinguished leaderboards, and a user interface that supplements the Messenger experience, each game is modified for the service.

Just tap the video call button on Messenger, press the group mode button, touch the Play option and go to the game of your choice in the list and get going.

Facebook has been testing different options and features for Messenger-enabled games for many years without striking desired gold, but this advancement looks quite promising.

The games initially offered are only 14, but Facebook Gaming has been saying more are in the pipeline. The company for that matter is engaging developers to contact their Partner Manager for details on how to add games to the platform.

This development comes mere months after Meta shuttered the standalone Facebook Gaming app.