WATCH: Cat jumps on imam during Taraweeh prayers

Imam Walid Mehsas holding the cat that jumped on to him during Taraweeh prayers in Bordj Bou Arreridj, Algeria on April 5, 2023 in this still taken from a video. Twitter/@BinImad

A calico cat grabbed the attention of several netizens after it decided to make a surprise entry during Taraweeh prayers.



According to BBC, Imam Walid Mehsas was praying Taraweeh in Bordj Bou Arreridj, Algeria, when the cat jumped on him and climbed on his shoulders.

The video went viral on social media with netizens calling the scene “heartwarming”, “cute”, etc.

The small calico cat, with orange, black, and white fur, first tried to get the imam's attention by pawing at his leg, but the imam paid it no heed.

The cat then brushed the imam's cheek with its tail and licked his face, before jumping off him.

Netizens appreciated the imam for not losing his concentration while being gentle with the cat at the same time.

Watch the full video here:



