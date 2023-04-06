 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Apr 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Gordon Ramsay feels ‘upset’ when people assume he’s on drugs

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Apr 06, 2023

Gordon Ramsay feels ‘upset’ when people assume he’s on drugs
Gordon Ramsay feels ‘upset’ when people assume he’s on drugs

Gordon Ramsay has recently revealed that he gets “incredibly upset” when people believed that he uses cocaine because of his “boisterous, loud personality”.

During his appearance on latest episode of Spencer Matthews’s podcast, Big Fish, the celebrity chef talked about his upbringing on many council states.

“I just wanted to better myself and get out of a situation that was unfortunate. I had grown up on 15 council estates,” said Ramsay.

He continued, “I set out to change and give my family the security and everything that I had wished for at their age. I never expected that level of success, like any success it's worked for.”

Ramsay shared that the “flipside” to his “success” is his “brother’s addiction to heroin”.

“It’s bizarre isn’t it. You’re so close as brothers. We’re 14 months apart [yet] so much has changed dramatically,” stated the 56-year-old.

Ramsay mentioned, “I have that reminder on a daily basis how different it could have been if I’d gone down a different road and felt the country owed me something rather than fighting for something.”

Reflecting on his 2017 ITV series Gordon Ramsay on Cocaine, the chef remarked, “I get incredibly upset when everybody thinks I’m on it [cocaine] because you’re boisterous, you’re loud and you’re excited. That’s just passion.”

“I got upset when everyone thought that rock’n’roll status in the industry was dependent on this white powder and it was absolute nonsense,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

‘School of Rock’ cast will reunite on 20th anniversary, confirms Jack Black

‘School of Rock’ cast will reunite on 20th anniversary, confirms Jack Black
Olivia Wilde accuses Jason Sudeikis of paying zero child support in new legal docs

Olivia Wilde accuses Jason Sudeikis of paying zero child support in new legal docs
Song lyrics for live-action ‘The Little Mermaid’ changed to include consent

Song lyrics for live-action ‘The Little Mermaid’ changed to include consent
Anya Taylor-Joy reveals she has learned English by watching THIS movie

Anya Taylor-Joy reveals she has learned English by watching THIS movie
‘Murder Mystery 2’ reaches new streaming milestone on Netflix

‘Murder Mystery 2’ reaches new streaming milestone on Netflix

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will be ‘visibly shunned’ by royal family at Charles’ coronation

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will be ‘visibly shunned’ by royal family at Charles’ coronation

Marvel star dishes on new rom-com film

Marvel star dishes on new rom-com film

Harry blasted over ‘complaints’ about royal family: ‘People in Syrian refugee camps complain less'

Harry blasted over ‘complaints’ about royal family: ‘People in Syrian refugee camps complain less'
Rihanna, Jay-Z among richest celebs as Forbes reveals billionaires list video

Rihanna, Jay-Z among richest celebs as Forbes reveals billionaires list
Comedian Leslie Jones would love to host 'The Daily Show'

Comedian Leslie Jones would love to host 'The Daily Show'
‘Air’ writer Alex Convery 'didn't believe' movie would get made

‘Air’ writer Alex Convery 'didn't believe' movie would get made
Prince Harry turning Coronation ‘problematic’ with lack of RSVP video

Prince Harry turning Coronation ‘problematic’ with lack of RSVP