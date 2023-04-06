Gordon Ramsay feels ‘upset’ when people assume he’s on drugs

Gordon Ramsay has recently revealed that he gets “incredibly upset” when people believed that he uses cocaine because of his “boisterous, loud personality”.



During his appearance on latest episode of Spencer Matthews’s podcast, Big Fish, the celebrity chef talked about his upbringing on many council states.

“I just wanted to better myself and get out of a situation that was unfortunate. I had grown up on 15 council estates,” said Ramsay.

He continued, “I set out to change and give my family the security and everything that I had wished for at their age. I never expected that level of success, like any success it's worked for.”

Ramsay shared that the “flipside” to his “success” is his “brother’s addiction to heroin”.

“It’s bizarre isn’t it. You’re so close as brothers. We’re 14 months apart [yet] so much has changed dramatically,” stated the 56-year-old.

Ramsay mentioned, “I have that reminder on a daily basis how different it could have been if I’d gone down a different road and felt the country owed me something rather than fighting for something.”

Reflecting on his 2017 ITV series Gordon Ramsay on Cocaine, the chef remarked, “I get incredibly upset when everybody thinks I’m on it [cocaine] because you’re boisterous, you’re loud and you’re excited. That’s just passion.”

“I got upset when everyone thought that rock’n’roll status in the industry was dependent on this white powder and it was absolute nonsense,” he added.