 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Apr 07 2023
By
Web Desk

James Gunn teases possible Marvel-DC crossover movie

By
Web Desk

time Friday Apr 07, 2023

James Gunn teases possible Marvel-DC crossover movie
James Gunn teases possible Marvel-DC crossover movie

James Gunn has teased a possible crossover film involving the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Universe.

With Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy director James Gunn at the helm of DC Studios, the odds of a convergence are good.

“I’m certain that’s more likely now that I’m in charge [at DC],” Gunn recently told Empire Magazine.

“Who knows? That’s many years away, though,” Gunn added. “I think we have to establish what we’re doing [at DC] first. I would be lying to say that we haven’t discussed it. But all discussions have been very, very light and fun.”

Gunn who was appointed co-CEO and co-Chairman of DC Studios in 2022, spoke about the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3, and hinted that the two studios could work together in the future.

Gunn has formerly been quoted saying that he would “love it to happen” and it wouldn’t be an “impossibility.”

The ex-Marvel man also said: “I really want Marvel to keep making good movies. I think it’s really hard in the wake of the Blip,” he said. “There’s this worldwide, universe-wide event that happened. And in truth, everybody would be stark raving mad at this point.

“It’s hard to write stories in the wake of that, which is why the Guardians movies have been easier - because they’re set outside of that a little bit,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Rihanna makes glam appearance with A$AP Rocky and their son in L.A

Rihanna makes glam appearance with A$AP Rocky and their son in L.A

Prince Harry has ‘long feared’ his ‘limited shelf-life’ video

Prince Harry has ‘long feared’ his ‘limited shelf-life’
‘Ted Lasso’ honours late football journalist Grant Wahl

‘Ted Lasso’ honours late football journalist Grant Wahl
Jeremy Renner shares THIS Marvel costar 'was at my bedside' after snowplow accident video

Jeremy Renner shares THIS Marvel costar 'was at my bedside' after snowplow accident
Kate Middleton does not trust Prince Harry anymore?

Kate Middleton does not trust Prince Harry anymore?
‘Chris Rock: Selective Outrage’ hits new streaming milestone on US ranking video

‘Chris Rock: Selective Outrage’ hits new streaming milestone on US ranking
Ezra Miller plays young Salvador Dalí in 'Dalíland' trailer

Ezra Miller plays young Salvador Dalí in 'Dalíland' trailer
TV director slams James Corden as ‘most difficult’ and ‘obnoxious’ presenter

TV director slams James Corden as ‘most difficult’ and ‘obnoxious’ presenter
King Charles follows centuries old royal tradition

King Charles follows centuries old royal tradition
Emily Ratajkowski not in 'serious relationship' with Harry Styles: 'No-strings-attached fun'

Emily Ratajkowski not in 'serious relationship' with Harry Styles: 'No-strings-attached fun'