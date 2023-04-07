James Gunn teases possible Marvel-DC crossover movie

James Gunn has teased a possible crossover film involving the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Universe.

With Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy director James Gunn at the helm of DC Studios, the odds of a convergence are good.

“I’m certain that’s more likely now that I’m in charge [at DC],” Gunn recently told Empire Magazine.

“Who knows? That’s many years away, though,” Gunn added. “I think we have to establish what we’re doing [at DC] first. I would be lying to say that we haven’t discussed it. But all discussions have been very, very light and fun.”

Gunn who was appointed co-CEO and co-Chairman of DC Studios in 2022, spoke about the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3, and hinted that the two studios could work together in the future.

Gunn has formerly been quoted saying that he would “love it to happen” and it wouldn’t be an “impossibility.”

The ex-Marvel man also said: “I really want Marvel to keep making good movies. I think it’s really hard in the wake of the Blip,” he said. “There’s this worldwide, universe-wide event that happened. And in truth, everybody would be stark raving mad at this point.

“It’s hard to write stories in the wake of that, which is why the Guardians movies have been easier - because they’re set outside of that a little bit,” he added.