Friday Apr 07 2023
Prince Harry, William’s relationship ‘has never been worse’

Friday Apr 07, 2023

Experts warn Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship has ‘never been worse’.

An inside source close to The Daily Beast made these shocking admissions.

The insider warns, “William is baffled by Harry not publicly saying that he is coming to the coronation, especially because everyone thinks he will be there.”

“Relations have never been this bad and it feels like Harry is just stringing it out to try and be difficult, frankly.”

This claim follows another admission which reads, “All people have been told is that ‘it should hopefully be resolved soon.’ But in the meantime the teams are trying to finalize plans for 2,000 guests, many of whom are international heads of state and VIPs. It’s a headache.”

