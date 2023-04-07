 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Apr 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Won Young from K-pop group IVE’s sister signs on with an agency

By
Web Desk

time Friday Apr 07, 2023

Jang Da Ah is three years older than her younger sister, who joined Starship back in 2018
Jang Da Ah is three years older than her younger sister, who joined Starship back in 2018 

Won Young from the K-pop group IVE’s older sister, Jang Da Ah has partnered with an entertainment company called King Kong by Starship. This now makes her labelmates with Won Young as IVE is under Starship Entertainment.

King Kong by Starship released a statement confirming the news on April 7th: “It’s true that Jang Da Ah has signed an exclusive contract with King Kong by Starship. She will begin her promotions gradually, starting with an advertisement shoot to reveal her face to the public. After getting her start as an advertisement model, she will be pursuing an acting career.”

Jang Da Ah is three years older than her younger sister, who joined Starship back in 2018 after becoming a part of the survival show Produce 48.

More From Entertainment:

Olivia Wilde had 'epic meltdown' after watching Harry Styles, Emily Ratajkowski viral video

Olivia Wilde had 'epic meltdown' after watching Harry Styles, Emily Ratajkowski viral video
Former K-pop group Loona member Chuu signs with new agency

Former K-pop group Loona member Chuu signs with new agency
Michael J. Fox opens up about Parkinson’s diagnosis in ‘Still’

Michael J. Fox opens up about Parkinson’s diagnosis in ‘Still’
5 Seconds of Summer announce 2023 world tour

5 Seconds of Summer announce 2023 world tour
Fans upset after Disney leaves Demi Lovato out of 40th-Anniversary post

Fans upset after Disney leaves Demi Lovato out of 40th-Anniversary post
Harry, Meghan ‘furious’ they aren’t allowed to join Charles on Palace balcony at Coronation video

Harry, Meghan ‘furious’ they aren’t allowed to join Charles on Palace balcony at Coronation
Karol G calls out GQ Magazine for photoshopping her pictures

Karol G calls out GQ Magazine for photoshopping her pictures
Sarah Ferguson shares exciting news

Sarah Ferguson shares exciting news
Charles ‘shying away’ from ‘bitter battle’ with Harry, Meghan: ‘He's downright terrified’ video

Charles ‘shying away’ from ‘bitter battle’ with Harry, Meghan: ‘He's downright terrified’
Camilla ‘absolutely terrified’ of becoming Queen: report video

Camilla ‘absolutely terrified’ of becoming Queen: report
Lizzo ‘cried all day’ when offered ‘Star Wars’ role

Lizzo ‘cried all day’ when offered ‘Star Wars’ role
Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet dating? Details inside

Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet dating? Details inside