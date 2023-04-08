 
Khloe Kardashian says she’s ‘single’ but acts like Tristan Thompson’s her husband in ‘private’

Khloe Kardashian reportedly spends “all day everyday” with former lover Tristan Thompson amid reconciliation rumours and even acts like he’s her “husband” in “private.”

Speaking to The Sun, an insider said that the NBA player also acts “like he's Khloe's husband" despite the reality TV star repeatedly saying that she is single.

"Khloe says she's single, but in private she acts like Tristan is her husband,” a source close to the mother-of-two said.

"They do everything together - he is there for breakfast most mornings and lunches and around all day - most evenings they do bedtimes and hang out together."

The insider continued: "If you go to the house, he's always around."

As for where their relationship stands, the source said that “it’s complicated,” adding, “they are not together - but they act like a couple, and neither are they free to be with other people.”

"Tristan says the only thing he wants is for them to be together as a family,” the insider said. "Tristan is desperate for her forgiveness and for her to love him again."

"In the past, she'd forgive him, but now, keeping him hanging out seems to be the only way that Khloe can control him."

