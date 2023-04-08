 
menu
Michelle Yeoh to receive Kering Women in Motion award at Cannes Film Festival

Michelle Yeoh to receive Kering Women in Motion award at Cannes Film Festival

Straight after he Oscar triumph, Everything Everywhere All At Once star Michelle Yeoh will be celebrated at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, where she will receive the 2023 Women In Motion Award.

The ceremony will be take place in Cannes during the glamorous Women In Motion dinner which honours women in cinema.

Yeoh was chosen as 2023 honouree by François-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO of Kering, and Iris Knobloch, the new president of the Cannes Film Festival, as well Thierry Frémaux, Cannes Festival’s director.

The 60-year-old became the first Malaysian and Asian to receive an Academy Award in any category with her win for Best Actress. Yeoh has already won both the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Yeoh Choo Kheng rose to prominence in the 1990s after starring in a sequence of Hong Kong action films. Her earliest big Western role was in James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies.

In Everything Everywhere All At Once, Yeoh plays Evelyn Wang, a Chinese-American immigrant who turns out to be the film’s improbable hero.

The Women in Motion program was launched in 2015 to draw attention to the creativity and contribution made by women in the world of culture and the arts.

Former Women in Motion honourees include Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Geena Davis, Susan Sarandon, Isabelle Huppert, Patty Jenkins, Gong Li and Salma Hayek.

