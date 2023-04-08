Priscilla Presley gets emotional addressing feud rumours with Riley Keough

Priscilla Presley denies any bad blood between her and granddaughter Riley Keough amid their legal battle over Lisa Marie Presley’s estate.

In fact, the former wife of late icon Elvis Presley reportedly told the audience at An Evening to Remember With Priscilla Presley, an event in the UK this week, that she still maintains a close relationship with Riley, per Entertainment Tonight.

The event was to treat fans to an extensive Q&A session. ET spoke with Jackie Howse, who not only attended the highly anticipated event, but also was among the 30 or so fans lucky enough to score a meet-and-greet with Priscilla.

“She was absolutely lovely,” Howse told the outlet. “[I] wasn’t 100 percent sure what to expect … she was very softly spoken, very gracious. She really did make me feel comfortable.”

Howse shared that the 77-year-old actress even addressed the ongoing reports about feud between her and Riley.

“[Priscilla] just said, ‘You know, I went to dinner with [her] before I came [here],’” he shared. “She said, ‘Everything’s good.’”

As for a so-called fallout, Howse said Priscilla noted, “That’s not the case at all. They weren’t true.”

However, Howse said Priscilla mentioned that there was some tension in their relations for a bit but not anymore. “It was very brief, but she just said, ‘Don’t believe what’s been said.’”

According to him, at one point she got emotional as well.

He divulged that Priscilla maintained, “Riley and I get along well.”

Days after Lisa Marie’s funeral, Priscilla filed a petition in Los Angeles in January questioning the “authenticity and validity” of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie’s trust, which removed Priscilla as a co-trustee and put Riley in charge.