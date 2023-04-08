 
Kabir Khan: 'I knew Shah Rukh Khan as Gauri's boyfriend'

Filmmaker Kabir Khan opened up about his ties with Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan.

During an interview with Humans of Bombay, the Phantom director shared that he knew the couple from their Delhi days.

He added, "Shah Rukh was my senior in Jamia but I did not know him as that. I met Shah Rukh more as Gauri's boyfriend. Gauri and I did a production of the musical West Side Story where we were both dancers. West Side Story is the story of the two gangs, the Sharks and the Jets. We were both in the Sharks. Gauri is a fabulous dancer. I was probably not too bad. We practiced for six months and Shah Rukh would come and meet her. That's how I got to meet [him]."

He continued, "At that point in time, he was in Jamia. I had not yet decided to join Jamia. I was doing economics and if I remember correctly, Shah Rukh was also doing economics. Later, when I decided to join Jamia, he gave me his notes because he was a brilliant student. I studied a lot from his notes. They were very valuable notes. That's how I got to know Shah Rukh. The one person when I landed in Bombay, I've often said that I knew nobody in the film industry, needs a slight correction. The only person I knew was Shah Rukh Khan."

