Saturday Apr 08 2023
Katie Price’s ex Kieran Hayler ‘arrested on possession of firearm'

Saturday Apr 08, 2023

Katie Price’s ex Kieran Hayler ‘arrested on possession of firearm

Kieran Hayler, Katie Price’s ex-partner has reportedly been arrested on suspicion of child neglect and possession of firearm.

"A man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and child neglect," a spokesperson for Sussex Police told The Mirror.

‘He has been taken into custody for questioning,’ they added. Police did not share further details about the arrest and investigation.

The 36-year-old shares two children with the former glamour model. He’s also a father to baby boy Apollo, who was born to partner Michelle Penticost.

