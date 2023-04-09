Zendaya loves Tom Holland's accent but cannot understand British slangs

 
Zendaya has given fans a rare insight into her relationship with boyfriend Tom Holland and this new detail has left many of their admirers in shock.

The Euphoria actress, 26, who has been romantically involved with Holland, 26, for seven years, has admitted she still struggles to understand his British accent.

Zendaya also claimed that she fails to understand the South London rhyming slang, despite Holland repeatedly explaining it to her.

The Dune actress, in an exclusive interview with The Sun, said, “I love the British accent, but as much as Tom tries to explain it to me, I will never understand rhyming slang.”

“Like I understand the concept — but what do apples and pears have to do with stairs?” she told the outlet on Sunday.

Zendaya further added, “it’s cute when he tells me all the different phrases — but I really don’t get it!”

Holland and Zendaya first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 and became best friends who eventually stumbled into a romantic relationship.

The pair was recently spotted on a historical date in London, where they visited King Henry VIII’s Hampton Court Palace.

