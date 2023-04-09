 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Molly Shannon reprises Sally O’Malley with Jonas Brothers ‘SNL’

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 09, 2023

Molly Shannon reprises Sally O’Malley with Jonas Brothers ‘SNL’
Molly Shannon reprises Sally O’Malley with Jonas Brothers ‘SNL’

Molly Shannon returned to Saturday Night Live hosting this weekend and joined musical guests the Jonas Brothers and Ego Nwodim.

Shannon returned to Studio 8H and reprised her iconic character Sally O'Malley, a brazen 50-year-old dancer with a red dress and 70s-style wig.

The iconic character made her television debut in 1999 when she tried out for The Rockettes.

In the skit from April 8, Sally appeared on screen as a newly-recruited dance choreographer for the Jonas Brothers, who are ready to begin a Vegas residency.

The Jonas brothers Joe, Kevin, and Nick also appeared donning the identical red pantsuits and performed Sally's famous signature steps like kick, stretch, etc.

Shannon last served as show host in 2007, but she has since made a few guest appearances. She remarks in her monologue about her children and the memoir she published last year, saying, "It's so great to be back."

In the final promo, both Nwodim and the Jonas Brothers confessed their nervousness at performing with SNL veteran Shannon, who resurrected her Mary Catherine Gallagher character to offer a suggestion.

“Sometimes when I get nervous, I stick my fingers under my arms, and I smell them,” she said.

“Oh, wow,” Nwodim remarked after giving it a try. “That worked. I’m not nervous anymore.”

More From Entertainment:

King Charles has ‘fallen into the trap’ of ‘destructive forces’ video

King Charles has ‘fallen into the trap’ of ‘destructive forces’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in a ‘serious mess territory’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in a ‘serious mess territory’
Drew Barrymore weighs in on realities of ‘dating while aging’

Drew Barrymore weighs in on realities of ‘dating while aging’
K-pop group SHINee celebrates late member Jonghyun’s birthday

K-pop group SHINee celebrates late member Jonghyun’s birthday
Pregnant Rihanna pulls out of Glastonbury Festival

Pregnant Rihanna pulls out of Glastonbury Festival
Harry Styles’ mother believes his ‘authenticity’ brought him all the success

Harry Styles’ mother believes his ‘authenticity’ brought him all the success
BTS’ Suga’s new song featuring IU enters Top 15 on Spotify Global Chart

BTS’ Suga’s new song featuring IU enters Top 15 on Spotify Global Chart
BTS’ Jimin makes history on UK Charts as he spends 2nd week in the Top 20

BTS’ Jimin makes history on UK Charts as he spends 2nd week in the Top 20
Prince William is over Prince Harry’s ‘audacity to speak about his supposed feelings’ video

Prince William is over Prince Harry’s ‘audacity to speak about his supposed feelings’
Johnny Depp interested in purchasing Paul Hollywood's fiancée’s U.K pub

Johnny Depp interested in purchasing Paul Hollywood's fiancée’s U.K pub
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' now among the most streamed albums on Spotify

Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' now among the most streamed albums on Spotify
'Renfield' director shares cancelled 'LEGO Batman' plot

'Renfield' director shares cancelled 'LEGO Batman' plot