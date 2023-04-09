PML-N proposes elections across country at same time in October

Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal. — APP/File

There will be issues in early elections in Punjab, planning minister says.

Claims PTI Chairman Imran Khan has become a symbol of anarchy.

Says snap polls will be equivalent to weakening the federation.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday said that general elections should be held across the country at the same time in October 2023.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government will complete its five-year constitutional term in August this year.

Addressing a ceremony in Narowal, the PML-N leader said that the federal and provincial elections should be held at the same time in the country.

He added that there will be issues in early elections in Punjab and it will be equivalent to weakening the federation as the country is witnessing a constitutional and political crisis.

The federal minister said PTI Chairman Imran Khan has become a symbol of anarchy and he pushed the country towards destruction.

What is PTI condition for wait till October?

On the other hand, Imran Khan — who has been demanding early national elections since his ouster in April last year — said on last week that he was ready to wait till October for elections, however, his decision depends on the willingness of the PDM-led coalition government.

The former prime minister — who was thrown out of office via a no-confidence motion — had said that if the coalition government shares a roadmap with him ensuring that everything will be in order then he can wait till October for the elections.

PML-N demands 'level playing field'

A day earlier, PML-N senior leader Javed Latif said that his party would agree to hold general elections after the incumbent government completes its term if the party is given a ‘level playing field’.

Addressing a press conference at Model Town, Latif — who is considered a close aide of Maryam Nawaz — said no political party wanted to avoid elections, but ‘level playing field’ should be given to all before holding elections this year.

He went on to say that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had faced disqualification and judicial trials despite being innocent, but it was time to ensure justice for him, who had served the country as the prime minister thrice and contributed to the development and progress of the country.



Latif said that no sou moto was taken on the PTI chairman’s cypher conspiracy, attack on national institutions, instigating the institutions to violate the Constitution and law, the RTS [results transmission system] malfunctioning to support Khan, and the PTI government’s performance, which destroyed the national economy.

He said that justice parameters should be the same for all, as no one should be dear to justice and above the law.