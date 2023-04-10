'Peaky Blinders' star hints at romance in ‘Miss Scarlet and the Duke’ new season

Peaky Blinders and Army of Thieves stars Kate Phillips and Stuart Martin have hinted there may finally be some romance in the season 3 of period drama Miss Scarlet and the Duke.

The period crime drama stars Kate Phillips as detective Eliza Scarlet alongside Stuart Martin, who plays her childhood friend Inspector William ‘The Duke’ Wellington.

Speaking to Metro, Martin said that the duo have come a long way and he feels "like they’re both in a place where they know of each other’s feelings".

"We've had so many moments where they’ve got so close to kind of saying it and verbalising that… but they don’t quite get there," Martin admitted.

"But everyone knows where they’re at and so, with season three, I feel like we get to jump into that really nice place where it’s all kind of on the table and it kind of rears up at times but also is really suppressed at times.

"It's all bubbling, which is a really fun place to be."

Phillips also commented on the tension between the pair, adding that is fun to play.

"You can expect lots of fun, you can expect a really thrilling series of more of the same fabulous stories and stand-alone episodes. But the thing that you’re going to really invest in is the journey between Eliza and William."