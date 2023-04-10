 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Monday Apr 10 2023
By
Web Desk

'Peaky Blinders' star hints at romance in ‘Miss Scarlet and the Duke’ new season

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 10, 2023

Peaky Blinders star hints at romance in ‘Miss Scarlet and the Duke’ new season
'Peaky Blinders' star hints at romance in ‘Miss Scarlet and the Duke’ new season

Peaky Blinders and Army of Thieves stars Kate Phillips and Stuart Martin have hinted there may finally be some romance in the season 3 of period drama Miss Scarlet and the Duke.

The period crime drama stars Kate Phillips as detective Eliza Scarlet alongside Stuart Martin, who plays her childhood friend Inspector William ‘The Duke’ Wellington.

Speaking to Metro, Martin said that the duo have come a long way and he feels "like they’re both in a place where they know of each other’s feelings".

"We've had so many moments where they’ve got so close to kind of saying it and verbalising that… but they don’t quite get there," Martin admitted.

"But everyone knows where they’re at and so, with season three, I feel like we get to jump into that really nice place where it’s all kind of on the table and it kind of rears up at times but also is really suppressed at times.

"It's all bubbling, which is a really fun place to be."

Phillips also commented on the tension between the pair, adding that is fun to play.

"You can expect lots of fun, you can expect a really thrilling series of more of the same fabulous stories and stand-alone episodes. But the thing that you’re going to really invest in is the journey between Eliza and William."

More From Entertainment:

David Lynch gushes over Quentin Tarantino's THIS film

David Lynch gushes over Quentin Tarantino's THIS film
Hilary Swank and husband Philip Schneider welcome twins on Easter

Hilary Swank and husband Philip Schneider welcome twins on Easter
Sarah Ferguson gets candid about her difficult childhood

Sarah Ferguson gets candid about her difficult childhood
Hilaria Baldwin posts sweet Easter pic with her 7 kids, hubby Alec Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin posts sweet Easter pic with her 7 kids, hubby Alec Baldwin
'Tiny Beautiful Things' writer says she ‘loves making people cry’

'Tiny Beautiful Things' writer says she ‘loves making people cry’

Prince William and Camilla to clash over this key issue at Coronation video

Prince William and Camilla to clash over this key issue at Coronation
Amanda Bynes wants to be 'well-enough' before leaving psychiatric hold next week

Amanda Bynes wants to be 'well-enough' before leaving psychiatric hold next week
Russell Crowe admits Cannes trip saved him from early career stereotypes

Russell Crowe admits Cannes trip saved him from early career stereotypes
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Easter plans with children laid bare

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Easter plans with children laid bare
‘King Charles will never abdicate’

‘King Charles will never abdicate’
Meghan Markle disregarded key advice from late Queen Elizabeth video

Meghan Markle disregarded key advice from late Queen Elizabeth
Kristen Stewart receives sweet birthday tribute from fiancée Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart receives sweet birthday tribute from fiancée Dylan Meyer