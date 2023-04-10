BTS’ Jimin reveals the one thing he cannot travel without

The singer was seen rehearsing for his performance while hanging out with his producer Pdogg

K-pop group BTS’ Jimin revealed the one thing he cannot travel without in a new video from Vogue which followed him during his trip to New York City.

The singer is currently in the process of promoting his solo debut album named Face. He travelled to New York for his appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he sat down for an interview and also performed his title track Like Crazy for the first time.

The singer was seen rehearsing for his performance while hanging out with his producer Pdogg. He then gave a tour of his hotel room where he revealed the one object he refuses to travel without: Sheet masks. He held up a pack of masks that were sitting on his table and reassured viewers that it was not a product placement.