time Tuesday Apr 11 2023
Joe Alwyn had big plans of 'supporting' Taylor Swift career with Eras Tour

time Tuesday Apr 11, 2023

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were planning to take a trip together ahead of their breakup.

The songstress was reportedly supposed to be accompanied by her ex-beau on her Eras Tour.

Speaking of the work trip, an insider close to the former couple told people at the time: "Joe will travel with her when he can. They are great together. Joe is super supportive of her career," the source said at the time.

This comes as in 2022, Joe answered whether he is engaged to Taylor Swift. 

He told Wall Street Journal: "The truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn't say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn't say."

