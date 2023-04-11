 
time Tuesday Apr 11 2023
Dwayne Johnson shares glimpse into Hawaiian Easter festivities with his family

time Tuesday Apr 11, 2023

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson wished his fans a happy Easter holiday and gave his social media family a look into his Hawaiian Easter holiday festivities.

The Black Adam star, 50, turned to his Instagram on Easter Sunday and showed off an impressive holiday trick to his family: How to crack open a coconut using only his hands and a rock.

Johnson and his daughters Jasmine, 7, and Tiana “Tia” Gia, 4, who he shares with wife Lauren Hashian, celebrated the holiday together.

In the shared video, while the Red Notice actor demonstrated how to crack open a coconut, Jasmine was seen holding a bowl underneath to catch the juice.

"Here's the face of a coconut," Johnson demonstrated in the clip, gesturing to the bottom half of the shell. "Two eyes, mouth, nose..."

Johnson captioned the video, "Hit that sucker hard across the fibers (or along the fiber), catch the juice, split the coconut open. Scrape the coconut meat out and use it to make coconut pancakes on cheat day."

He joked, "Use your bare hands for all of this or the Easter bunny's buck teeth."

Johnson later shared a coconut pancakes recipe for his "cheat" Easter breakfast. "My Easter Sunday cheat meal breakfast called 'coconut banana pancakes so damn good, you're gonna slap somebody,'" he captioned the clip.

