Tuesday Apr 11 2023
Katrina Kaif's mother responds to Neetu Kapoor's 'indirect dig' on daughter

Tuesday Apr 11, 2023

Neetu Kapoor shared a mysterious post that supposedly targeted Katrina Kaif
On April 10, Neetu Kapoor posted a mysterious post that left fans to wonder if she took an indiredct dig on son Ranbir Kapoor's former girlfriend Katrina Kaif.

Earlier today, Katrina's mother Suzanne Turquotte shared a post that talked about respect. "I was raised to treat the janitor with the same respect ast the CEO", read the post.

Suzannae's post immediately garnered attention on Instagram. The netizens now think that she has responded Neetu for indirectly targetting her daughter like that.

"I thought maybe it is a generic post but after visiting her feed I saw she doesn't post quotes usually.Mostly she has pictures. Infct last quotes she posted were in March 2020 durinf covid after that she has only pictures. This could be a reply. Timing is odd", wrote one social media user.

Meanwhile, another netizen commented: "Good for her if it is. That 64 grandmother of two is obsessed with her son and his ex girlfriends. She is obsessed with her son, and leave women who dodged a missile when it comes to being toxic with him alone. Imagine at her big age acting like a tween."

Yesterday, the JugJugg Jeeyo actress shared a post that read: "Just because he dated you for 7 years, it doesn’t mean he will marry you. My uncle studied medicine for 6 years, now he is a DJ."

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is all set to star in Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan. She further has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi in the kitty, reports Indiatoday. 

