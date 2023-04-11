Louisville bank shooting was live-streamed on Instagram, say authorities

Police tape surrounds the Old National Bank after a gunman opened fire on April 10, 2023, in Louisville, Kentucky. — AFP

Authorities have said that the gunman — who stormed a bank in Louisville, Kentucky on Monday morning killing at least five people and injuring eight others — live-streamed the attack on Instagram.



According to interim Louisville Metro Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, the shooter has been identified as an employee at Old National Bank named Connor Sturgeon and was killed in an exchange of fire with the police.

The suspect carried an AR-15-style rifle, according to federal law enforcement personnel.

Five victims who were killed in the incident have been identified as Joshua Barrick, 40, Juliana Farmer, 45, Tommy Elliott, 63, James Tutt, 64, and Deana Eckert, 57, the local police chief said.

The initial estimates of the injured were nine.

Among them, there was also a 26-year-old police officer who was shot in the head. He graduated from the police academy just 10 days ago.

A hospital spokesperson noted that five of those injured had gunshot wounds.

The picture shows the area where a shooting took place in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, on April 10, 2023, leaving five dead and eight hospitalised, according to police. — AFP

The mass shooting started after 8:30am.

Rebecca Buchheit-Sims, a manager at the bank, told CNN that the bank — which is on East Main Street — witnessed the shootout during a morning meeting of the employees. Some of the employees appeared virtually in the meeting.

Rebecca who was also among the virtual participants said that she watched her colleagues being put to death by the shooter Connor Sturgeon.

Police officers gather outside the front entrance of the Old National Bank building after a gunman opened fire on April 10, 2023, in Louisville, Kentucky. — AFP

Louisville Metro Police Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said the law enforcers arrived at the scene just three minutes after the assault and found the suspect still busy shooting.

"Officers got into a shootout with the gunman, killing him," noted Gwinn-Villaroel.

While thanking the brave and heroic people who responded promptly to the Louisville bank shooting, Mayor Craig Greenberg said "Without a doubt their actions saved lives."

After the attack, police blocked the downtown street.

In a video from WDRB, the glass can be seen scattered on the ground at the entrance of the Old National Bank.

It is the latest mass shooting incident. Last month, a shooting at Nashville local school had killed at least six people including three nine-year-old children.

According to an estimate from the Gun Violence Archive, the number of mass shootings this year tops 145.

In a survey carried out in 2021 by National Firearms, "the AR-15-style rifle is a semi-automatic rifle, the most popular sporting rifle in the country, and about 24.6 million people have owned an AR-15 or similarly style rifle."

Similar weapons have been used for the recent mass shooting incidents including in the Sandy Hook school in Connecticut; an Aurora, Colorado, theatre; a San Bernardino, California, holiday party; and a Buffalo, New York, supermarket, according to NPR.

The Nashville school shooter Audery Hale also used an AR-15-style firearm with two other weapons.