Army chief visits HIT, deems it 'modern defence production establishment'

COAS General Asim Munir looks at products at the Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) on April 11, 2023. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir Tuesday visited the Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT), a state-owned manufacturer of defence products in Punjab's Taxila city, to observe the manufacturing of the materials produced in the facility.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief was briefed about HIT's technical capabilities, the progress of ongoing projects, indigenisation efforts, and recently undertaken modernisation measures.

"COAS visited various factories of HIT and witnessed manufacturing, rebuild and upgradation of tanks, APCs, enhanced protection solutions, remote weapon systems and indigenous 155 mm Artillery gun barrels for Pak Army," the statement read.



General Munir, during his visit, spoke about HIT deeming it as a hub of knowledge economy and research and development (R&D) which is key to achieving self-reliance in defence production, as well as contributing towards national exports and economy, the military's media wing mentioned.

The army chief, according to ISPR, expressed his full confidence in the capabilities of the personnel at HIT, while appreciating the commitment of officers and workforce to transform the military corporation into a modern defence production establishment for meeting the requirements of Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) at par with international standards.

The ISPR stated that Gen Munir was received by chairman HIT during his visit.