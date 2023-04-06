Army vows to defend 'sovereignty, territorial integrity' of Pakistan

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir meets officers and troops on the forward positions along the Line of Control on April 6. — ISPR

"Army is determined to support just cause of Kashmiris," says COAS.

Emphasises troops to extend all-out support to locals.

Appreciates troops for maintaining continued vigil.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has said that the Pakistan Army is resolved to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the homeland against all kinds of threats, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The army chief made the remarks while visiting forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday, the military’s media wing added.

General Munir said that the army is determined to support the just cause of Kashmiris and seeks a resolution of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations.

He emphasised troops to extend all-out support to the local population, remain steadfast and discharge duties with utmost sincerity and devotion, read the statement.

The COAS appreciated officers and men for maintaining continued vigil, remarkable operational preparedness and a high state of morale.

Earlier on arrival at LOC, Gen Munir was received by the Corps Commander Rawalpindi Corps. He met officers and troops on the forward positions and was briefed on the situation along the LoC and the operational preparedness of the deployed formations.