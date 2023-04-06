 
menu menu menu
pakistan
time Thursday Apr 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Army vows to defend 'sovereignty, territorial integrity' of Pakistan

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Apr 06, 2023

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir meets officers and troops on the forward positions along the Line of Control on April 6. — ISPR
Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir meets officers and troops on the forward positions along the Line of Control on April 6. — ISPR 

  • "Army is determined to support just cause of Kashmiris," says COAS. 
  • Emphasises troops to extend all-out support to locals.
  • Appreciates troops for maintaining continued vigil. 

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has said that the Pakistan Army is resolved to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the homeland against all kinds of threats, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The army chief made the remarks while visiting forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday, the military’s media wing added.

General Munir said that the army is determined to support the just cause of Kashmiris and seeks a resolution of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations.

He emphasised troops to extend all-out support to the local population, remain steadfast and discharge duties with utmost sincerity and devotion, read the statement.

The COAS appreciated officers and men for maintaining continued vigil, remarkable operational preparedness and a high state of morale.

Earlier on arrival at LOC, Gen Munir was received by the Corps Commander Rawalpindi Corps. He met officers and troops on the forward positions and was briefed on the situation along the LoC and the operational preparedness of the deployed formations.

More From Pakistan:

Rehabilitation possible for 'Noor Jehan', experts say

Rehabilitation possible for 'Noor Jehan', experts say
NA resolution binds PM, cabinet not to implement top court verdict on Punjab polls video

NA resolution binds PM, cabinet not to implement top court verdict on Punjab polls
National Security Committee meets tomorrow to hash out 'ongoing situation'

National Security Committee meets tomorrow to hash out 'ongoing situation'
PTI approaches Supreme Court over delay in KP election

PTI approaches Supreme Court over delay in KP election
PTI ready to talk to govt on polls, constitutional amendment: Asad Qaiser

PTI ready to talk to govt on polls, constitutional amendment: Asad Qaiser
Provide security to Imran Khan as per law: IHC CJ Aamer Farooq

Provide security to Imran Khan as per law: IHC CJ Aamer Farooq
US lawmaker urges Pakistan political parties to obey SC rulings

US lawmaker urges Pakistan political parties to obey SC rulings
Govt decision on ECP funds for elections after NA resolution today video

Govt decision on ECP funds for elections after NA resolution today
Groundbreaking Fact-Checking Course launched for Pakistani journalists by Meta

Groundbreaking Fact-Checking Course launched for Pakistani journalists by Meta
Sanjrani terms Trump trial a litmus test for US judicial system

Sanjrani terms Trump trial a litmus test for US judicial system
Imran warns govt of retaliation if polls delayed

Imran warns govt of retaliation if polls delayed
Local commander among eight terrorists killed in S Waziristan operation

Local commander among eight terrorists killed in S Waziristan operation