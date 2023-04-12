 
Taylor Swift sets eyes on lofty ideals beyond Joy Alwyn?

Taylor Swift, who has reportedly ended her romantic journey with Alwyn after spending six years together, has reportedly no regret in going her way as she has set her eyes on some lofty ideals beyond Joe Alwyn.

The "Don't Blame Me" singer appeared giving a strong message to her fans with first public appearance after break-up.

The singer wore a brave face to tell her fans that she won't stop living her life as per her desire even after the split.

A source, well aware of the charming artist's nature, has claimed that "Swift will never get back together with Alwyn if she has made up her mind to part ways with the actor."

They added that "the British songstress won't stop living as she believes that things change incidents happen, but life goes on."

A brief history of the pair's relationship

Swift, who is currently touring the US on her Eras Tour, and Alwyn were a notoriously private couple. In 2017, rumours began to circulate that the pair were officially an item following the release of the singer's sixth album Reputation, which featured several love songs that appeared to reference Joe, fans considered the couple pretty much confirmed.

In 2018, Alwyn finally appeared confirming his relationship, telling British Vogue: "I’m aware people want to know about that side of things," when he was asked about his rumored relationship with Taylor.

The actor continued: "I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people…but I really prefer to talk about work."

Swift and Alwyn were first were spotted holding hands at the 2019 BAFTAs, and again spent the whole of the 2020 Golden Globes together – even though they had arrived separately.

