 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Wednesday Apr 12 2023
By
Web Desk

'Andor' star addresses character's fate in season 2

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Apr 12, 2023

Andor star addresses characters fate in season 2
'Andor' star addresses character's fate in season 2

Andor actor Andy Serkis has weighed in on a fan's theory about his character's fate in the upcoming season two.

Speaking to Collider, the 58-year-old said, "Well, put it this way, [Andor showrunner] Tony Gilroy said to me: 'He's still alive!'" Serkis said when asked about his character's fate.

"That's what he said to me. So, that seems to me like there's some sort of… there's a possibility that he might be alive," he added.

Serkis also suggested that his character's fame would lead to his comeback.

"I seriously hope that is going to manifest because I really do love the character, and I love playing the character so much. He's so complex and flawed and human and brave."

I really love the arc of the character, and I think there's definitely — I'm just imagining him sitting at Narkina 5 at the moment, on his own, perfecting his backstroke," he added.

More From Entertainment:

Chris Pratt reveals how he celebrated 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' success

Chris Pratt reveals how he celebrated 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' success
Details of how to Watch King Charles coronation in US

Details of how to Watch King Charles coronation in US
Meghan Markle to pay tribute to King Charles by wearing his gift at coronation?

Meghan Markle to pay tribute to King Charles by wearing his gift at coronation?

Millions likely to skip King Charles coronation coverage

Millions likely to skip King Charles coronation coverage

Here's why Mötley Crüe Guitarist Mick Mars filed lawsuit against bandmates?

Here's why Mötley Crüe Guitarist Mick Mars filed lawsuit against bandmates?
King Charles invitation card inspired by Books of Hours?

King Charles invitation card inspired by Books of Hours?

'The House of the Dragon' resumes filming on season 2

'The House of the Dragon' resumes filming on season 2
John Travolta pays tribute to Diana

John Travolta pays tribute to Diana

Taylor Swift sets eyes on lofty ideals beyond Joy Alwyn?

Taylor Swift sets eyes on lofty ideals beyond Joy Alwyn?
Ariana Grande releases video to address body-shaming comments on latest photos

Ariana Grande releases video to address body-shaming comments on latest photos

Gigi Hadid gets candid about Taylor Swift's 'exceptional' cooking skills

Gigi Hadid gets candid about Taylor Swift's 'exceptional' cooking skills
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's popularity drops further

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's popularity drops further