'Andor' star addresses character's fate in season 2

Andor actor Andy Serkis has weighed in on a fan's theory about his character's fate in the upcoming season two.

Speaking to Collider, the 58-year-old said, "Well, put it this way, [Andor showrunner] Tony Gilroy said to me: 'He's still alive!'" Serkis said when asked about his character's fate.

"That's what he said to me. So, that seems to me like there's some sort of… there's a possibility that he might be alive," he added.

Serkis also suggested that his character's fame would lead to his comeback.

"I seriously hope that is going to manifest because I really do love the character, and I love playing the character so much. He's so complex and flawed and human and brave."

I really love the arc of the character, and I think there's definitely — I'm just imagining him sitting at Narkina 5 at the moment, on his own, perfecting his backstroke," he added.