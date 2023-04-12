Prince Harry reason behind ‘every rift’ in Royal Family

File Fotage

Experts believe Prince Harry is the person that’s the true driving force behind the royal feud.



Royal expert and commentator issued these claims in his interview with Robert Jobson.

His admissions have been published in a book, and cite a well-placed Palace aide as the source.

Mr Jobson claims “'Some blame Meghan Markle for the fallout, ignoring the fact that Harry seems to be the driving force in everything that happened'.”

According to the DailyMail “There was a point when officials joked Harry was the victim of Stockholm syndrome, and he was Meghan's hostage, but now most just feel Harry has turned his back on everything he has known'.”