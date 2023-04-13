Zendaya's 'Euphoria' mom Nika King approves 'sweet' Tom Holland for Zendaya

Tom Holland has won the heart of Zendaya’s reel-life mother Nika King, as King recently gushed about Holland.

King, who plays mom Leslie Bennett to Zendaya’s Rue in HBO’s hit drama Euphoria expressed her thoughts about Holland in an exclusive interview with Page Six.

“I’ve met Tom. He’s come over to her house when they have dinners and stuff like that. He’s very sweet, very nice,” King said.

“And I don’t know what the extent of their relationship [is],” the standup comic clarifies.

“But they always look happy, they always look like they’re enjoying themselves. And I’m just like, look, whenever I see love, I’m here for it.”

Holland and Zendaya, both 26, started dating in 2017 when they co-starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming, him as the titular hero and her in the role of his love interest, Michelle Jones-Watson, aka MJ.

Holland is among Zendaya’s “good core of people,” King noted, that helps to keep the Disney Channel star grounded despite her extraordinary fame.

“She has a good core of people around her and I think that’s also important. She keeps her clique pretty small,” King explained.

“So she’s learned through probably the same — just like we all do — trial and error, or having different people come into your life just to say, ‘OK, this is the tribe and I trust this tribe.’”