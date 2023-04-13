 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Apr 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Zendaya's 'Euphoria' mom Nika King approves 'sweet' Tom Holland for Zendaya

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Apr 13, 2023

Zendayas Euphoria mom Nika King approves sweet Tom Holland for Zendaya
Zendaya's 'Euphoria' mom Nika King approves 'sweet' Tom Holland for Zendaya

Tom Holland has won the heart of Zendaya’s reel-life mother Nika King, as King recently gushed about Holland.

King, who plays mom Leslie Bennett to Zendaya’s Rue in HBO’s hit drama Euphoria expressed her thoughts about Holland in an exclusive interview with Page Six.

“I’ve met Tom. He’s come over to her house when they have dinners and stuff like that. He’s very sweet, very nice,” King said.

“And I don’t know what the extent of their relationship [is],” the standup comic clarifies.

“But they always look happy, they always look like they’re enjoying themselves. And I’m just like, look, whenever I see love, I’m here for it.”

Holland and Zendaya, both 26, started dating in 2017 when they co-starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming, him as the titular hero and her in the role of his love interest, Michelle Jones-Watson, aka MJ.

Holland is among Zendaya’s “good core of people,” King noted, that helps to keep the Disney Channel star grounded despite her extraordinary fame.

“She has a good core of people around her and I think that’s also important. She keeps her clique pretty small,” King explained.

“So she’s learned through probably the same — just like we all do — trial and error, or having different people come into your life just to say, ‘OK, this is the tribe and I trust this tribe.’”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle slammed for denying King Charles chance to meet his grandchildren

Meghan Markle slammed for denying King Charles chance to meet his grandchildren

Robert Downey Jr. plays multiple personalities in ‘The Sympathizer’ trailer

Robert Downey Jr. plays multiple personalities in ‘The Sympathizer’ trailer
Prince Harry won't appear on Balcony during 'quick trip' to UK

Prince Harry won't appear on Balcony during 'quick trip' to UK
Arnold Schwarzenegger's video filling 'giant' potholes himself goes viral video

Arnold Schwarzenegger's video filling 'giant' potholes himself goes viral
King Charles' wife 'never contemplated becoming Queen'

King Charles' wife 'never contemplated becoming Queen'
HBO orders 'GOT' prequel 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight'

HBO orders 'GOT' prequel 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight'
'Harry Potter' series ordered by HBO Max: Here's everything to know so far

'Harry Potter' series ordered by HBO Max: Here's everything to know so far
Halley Bailey says the new Ariel character is more ‘complex’ than original one

Halley Bailey says the new Ariel character is more ‘complex’ than original one
Victoria Beckham 'hates' seeing Brooklyn Beckham get trolled over his chef skills

Victoria Beckham 'hates' seeing Brooklyn Beckham get trolled over his chef skills
Inside Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's lives a year after their bombshell trial started

Inside Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's lives a year after their bombshell trial started
Charles, William were ‘upset’ at Harry, Meghan’s ‘audacity’ to attack Royals in Oprah interview

Charles, William were ‘upset’ at Harry, Meghan’s ‘audacity’ to attack Royals in Oprah interview

Meghan Markle using Archie, Lilibet for a game of ‘cat and mouse’ video

Meghan Markle using Archie, Lilibet for a game of ‘cat and mouse’