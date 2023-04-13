'People may be able to connect with dead loved ones'

A representational image. — Reuters/File

Did you ever wish you could reconnect with your friend or relatives who have passed away? If yes, it may now be possible with the help of your computer, the New York Post reported.

Dr Pratik Desai, a Silicon Valley computer scientist, has said that a person's "consciousness" could be uploaded on computer by the end of this year.

"Start regularly recording your parents, elders and loved ones," Desai wrote in a Twitter thread that has since garnered 11.3 million views and thousands of responses.

"With enough transcript data, new voice synthesis and video models, there is a 100% chance that they will live with you forever after leaving physical body," Desai continued. "This should be even possible by end of the year."



If you wish to reimagine your loved one, you would have to save that person's videos, voice recordings, documents and photos to your computer.

Once you upload them, all the media will be compiled and uploaded into an AI system that would learn about that person as much as it can.

In fact, a company Somnium Space is providing an AI-based "live forever" mode.



"Literally, if I die — and I have this data collected — people can come or my kids, they can come in, and they can have a conversation with my avatar, with my movements, with my voice," founder and CEO Artur Sychov told Vice.



"You will meet the person. And you would, maybe, for the first 10 minutes while talking to that person, you would not know that it's actually AI. That's the goal."

A company called Deepbrain has developed a programme that would allow users to "walk down a memorial hall dedicated to a late loved one" and interact with the deceased individual "through an actual conversation".