Prince Harry had to come to coronation as it was important to King Charles

File Footage

Prince Harry had to come to King Charles’ coronation after playing "destructive games" with the Royal family as it was important for the new monarch.

The Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Duke of Sussex will be flying to the UK for the historic event but the Duchess will stay back in California with the kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Following the announcement, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said that the Suits alum missing the event is "for the best.”

"There's a very, very deep rift in the Royal Family. He's left it until three weeks before to tell them he'll be there,” the expert told The Sun.

"Frankly, Great Britain won't miss the fact Meghan won't be there. It's of course important to Charles that his son is there."

Fitzwilliams also pointed out the Royal Family would have "the greatest problem saying anything to Harry" because "it could appear in a book or on the television.”

"It's what we saw in December with Netflix and the book Spare and a whole series of interviews," the expert continued. "Until that stops essentially he is an outsider but of course still a member."

"It's important to ask him. The fact he's coming and she isn't, there you are,” Fitzwilliams said. "The Sussexes have been playing such destructive games.”

"All I can say is if they hadn't come, Harry and Meghan would appear totally isolated. It's King Charles' big day. He's been the longest serving apprentice in history.

"There's a big rift there, frankly there'll be relief that they know where they are. Don't expect the public to mourn because they won't. The attention should focus on Charles."