 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Apr 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Miles Teller explains Tom Cruise ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Oscars ‘snub'

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Apr 13, 2023

Miles Teller explains Tom Cruise ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Oscars ‘snub
Miles Teller explains Tom Cruise ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Oscars ‘snub'

Tom Cruise was labeled the ‘saviour of Hollywood’ following the massive success of his 2022 release Top Gun: Maverick.

However, the Hollywood star, 60, remained absent from Best Actor Oscar nominations for this year.

While many believed Cruise deserved the recognition, his Maverick co-star Miles Teller has explained why the actor may have been overlooked.

Speaking with the Associated Press, Teller made it clear that he firmly believes Cruise should have received an Oscar nomination.

“100 Percent [snubbed]. And I’m not saying whoever got nominated didn’t deserve to get nominated,” he said. “But when you think about everything that he’s doing in that film. What I’ve said when I’ve been talking about Tom’s performance in this film, we give actors so much credit in movies for performing skills, for playing instruments or singing or gaining weight and losing weight.”

“The skills that Tom is putting on display in Top Gun and so many of his movies, that’s a product of thousands of hours practice,” he noted.

Teller further said, “I think we don’t realize how much work and effort goes into that. I think a lot of time we associate performances on screen with effort. We like to applaud effort. Tom does it so seamlessly you don’t realize.”

More From Entertainment:

BTS’ agency releases statement on J-Hope’s military enlistment date

BTS’ agency releases statement on J-Hope’s military enlistment date
'Renfield' director gushes over Nicolas Cage

'Renfield' director gushes over Nicolas Cage
K-pop group G-Idle will be making a new comeback

K-pop group G-Idle will be making a new comeback
Harry had to fly to UK as it was 'critical' for 'Sussex brand' to have presence at coronation video

Harry had to fly to UK as it was 'critical' for 'Sussex brand' to have presence at coronation
Taylor Swift fans insist she has ‘rekindled’ her romance with ex Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift fans insist she has ‘rekindled’ her romance with ex Joe Alwyn
Prince Harry had to come to coronation as it was important to King Charles video

Prince Harry had to come to coronation as it was important to King Charles
Dame Mary Quant, British fashion designer, passes away at 93

Dame Mary Quant, British fashion designer, passes away at 93
Meghan Markle is nothing more than ‘a risk that’s now gone’ video

Meghan Markle is nothing more than ‘a risk that’s now gone’
Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘need a break’ from Meghan Markle video

Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘need a break’ from Meghan Markle
Joaquin Phoenix laughs uncontrollably due to THIS reason

Joaquin Phoenix laughs uncontrollably due to THIS reason
Kelly Ripa is fine being called a villain in her relationship with Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa is fine being called a villain in her relationship with Mark Consuelos
Rei from K-pop group IVE posts letter following hiatus announcement

Rei from K-pop group IVE posts letter following hiatus announcement