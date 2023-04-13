 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Apr 13 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Hellbound’ actor Yoo Ah In’s agency gives statement on speculative reports

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Apr 13, 2023

The actor was revealed to be under suspicion of using the drug Propofol
The actor was revealed to be under suspicion of using the drug Propofol 

Popular Koren actor Yoo Ah In’s company United Artist Agency gave a statement on the speculative reports circulating his illegal drug abuse case. They further threatened to take legal action against those publishing the articles.

The actor was revealed to be under suspicion of using the drug Propofol and was asked to provide hair and urine samples. Later on, his samples tested positive for the illegal use of cocaine, marijuana, Propofol and ketamine.

“First, we apologize for causing concern with the unpleasant matter regarding actor Yoo Ah In.

Until now, Yoo Ah In and the agency have refrained from making any comments regarding information on the relevant investigation or responses while the police investigation is underway. As Yoo Ah In revealed in his past statement, his stance that he will dutifully partake in the relevant investigation and that he will receive all punishment has not changed.

However, the details of an investigation that is not yet closed and should be kept undisclosed in principle have for some unknown reason been revealed to the press. Furthermore, we would like to correct the facts in relation to the situation in which unconfirmed news is being continuously circulated and spread.”

More From Entertainment:

'Renfield' director gushes over Nicolas Cage

'Renfield' director gushes over Nicolas Cage
K-pop group G-Idle will be making a new comeback

K-pop group G-Idle will be making a new comeback
Harry had to fly to UK as it was 'critical' for 'Sussex brand' to have presence at coronation video

Harry had to fly to UK as it was 'critical' for 'Sussex brand' to have presence at coronation
Taylor Swift fans insist she has ‘rekindled’ her romance with ex Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift fans insist she has ‘rekindled’ her romance with ex Joe Alwyn
Prince Harry had to come to coronation as it was important to King Charles video

Prince Harry had to come to coronation as it was important to King Charles
Dame Mary Quant, British fashion designer, passes away at 93

Dame Mary Quant, British fashion designer, passes away at 93
Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘need a break’ from Meghan Markle video

Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘need a break’ from Meghan Markle
Joaquin Phoenix laughs uncontrollably due to THIS reason

Joaquin Phoenix laughs uncontrollably due to THIS reason
Kelly Ripa is fine being called a villain in her relationship with Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa is fine being called a villain in her relationship with Mark Consuelos
Rei from K-pop group IVE posts letter following hiatus announcement

Rei from K-pop group IVE posts letter following hiatus announcement
Actor Billy Porter cast as James Baldwin in new biopic

Actor Billy Porter cast as James Baldwin in new biopic
Nicki Minaj set to be executive producer for animated series ‘Lady Danger’

Nicki Minaj set to be executive producer for animated series ‘Lady Danger’