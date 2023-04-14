 
menu menu menu
world
time Friday Apr 14 2023
By
Web Desk

G20 members call for global crypto regulations, says India

By
Web Desk

time Friday Apr 14, 2023

India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks with Germany’s Parliamentary State Secretary Niels Annen before the start of a plenary session of the Development Committee at the World Bank during the 2023 Spring Meetings in Washington, U.S., April 12, 2023. —Reuters
India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks with Germany’s Parliamentary State Secretary Niels Annen before the start of a plenary session of the Development Committee at the World Bank during the 2023 Spring Meetings in Washington, U.S., April 12, 2023. —Reuters

WASHINGTON: Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday there was a greater endorsement among the Group of 20 member nations that any new laws regarding the decentralised currency need to be globally coordinated.

She added that the nations agreed that crypto assets not backed by central banks can tumble and cause macroeconomic fluctuation.

Sitharaman told a news conference after the meeting of the G20 finance minister and central bank governors: "The G20 and its members agree that it's not going to be possible to have an independent, standalone country dealing with the crypto assets."

More From World:

Severe storms, tornado expected in Alabama on Thursday

Severe storms, tornado expected in Alabama on Thursday
US news anchor laughs at Donald Trump on his comments during interview

US news anchor laughs at Donald Trump on his comments during interview
No one knows about this new North Korean missile fired today

No one knows about this new North Korean missile fired today
Police exchange fire with armed person in Indiana apartment complex

Police exchange fire with armed person in Indiana apartment complex
Discord makes big announcement about information leak

Discord makes big announcement about information leak
Justin Pearson reinstated in Tennessee House after expulsion

Justin Pearson reinstated in Tennessee House after expulsion
Pakistani man extradited, charged with murder of UK police constable

Pakistani man extradited, charged with murder of UK police constable
Legal battle between Trump, Michael Cohen heats up

Legal battle between Trump, Michael Cohen heats up
Viceroy Research accused of Russian spy links, attacks on UK submarines

Viceroy Research accused of Russian spy links, attacks on UK submarines
China records world's first human death from H3N8 bird flu, WHO says

China records world's first human death from H3N8 bird flu, WHO says
Macron stands by China interview: French diplomat

Macron stands by China interview: French diplomat
Rodents beware: New York City hires first 'rat czar'

Rodents beware: New York City hires first 'rat czar'