Fact-check: Has PTI won 30 out of 37 by-polls since last April?

Imran Khan’s political party PTI has won 28 by-polls, not 30, out of 37 held in national and provincial constituencies, since April 10, 2022

Updated Friday Apr 14 2023

Former prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has claimed on multiple occasions that his political party won 30 out of 37 by-elections, held across Pakistan since he was ousted from power through a vote of no confidence in April 2022.

The claim is not accurate.

Claim

On March 22, Imran Khan, who is also the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), alleged in an interview with Al Arabiya English: “The problem is that the opposition knows that they cannot win the [general] election. Out of the 37 by-elections we have won 30.”

The interview has been viewed over 12,000 times, to date.

Khan also repeated this claim in an interview with Al Jazeera on April 6. “The 12-party coalition has only won seven out of 37 [by-elections], while PTI has won 30 by-elections. This reflects that the PTI will sweep the [general] elections.”

Fact

Contrary to the claim, Khan’s political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has won 28 by-polls, not 30, out of a total of 37 held in national and provincial constituencies, since April 10, 2022.

Below are all the polls held between April 2022 and February 2023:

Date
Constituencies
Winners
18-Apr-22
NA-33 Hangu
PTI
17-Jun-22
NA-240 Karachi-II
MQM-P
26-Jun-22
PK-7 Swat-VI
PTI
17-Jul-22
PP-83 Khushab-II
PTI
17-Jul-22
PP-90 Bhakkar-II
PTI
17-Jul-22
PP-97 Faisalabad-I
PTI
17-Jul-22
PP-125 Jhang-II
PTI
17-Jul-22
PP-127 Jhang-IV
PTI
17-Jul-22
PP-140 Sheikhupura-VI
PTI
17-Jul-22
PP-158 Lahore-XV
PTI
17-Jul-22
PP-167 Lahore-XXIV
PTI
17-Jul-22
PP-170 Lahore-XXVII
PTI
17-Jul-22
PP-202 Sahiwal-VII
PTI
17-Jul-22
PP-217 Multan-VII
PTI
17-Jul-22
PP-224 Lodhran-I
PTI
17-Jul-22
PP-272 Muzaffargarh-V
PTI
17-Jul-22
PP-282 Layyah-III
PTI
17-Jul-22
PP-288 Dera Ghazi Khan-IV
PTI
17-Jul-22
PP-7 Rawalpindi-II
PML-N
17-Jul-22
PP-168 Lahore-XXV
PML-N
17-Jul-22
PP-237 Bahawalnagar-I
PML-N
17-Jul-22
PP-273 Muzaffargarh-VI
PML-N
17-Jul-22
PP-228 Lodhran-V
Independent
21-Aug-22
NA-245 Karachi East-IV
PTI
16-Oct-22
NA-22 Mardan-III
PTI
16-Oct-22
NA-24 Charsadda-II
PTI
16-Oct-22
NA-31 Peshawar-V
PTI
16-Oct-22
NA-108 Faisalabad-VIII
PTI
16-Oct-22
NA-118 Nankana Sahib-II
PTI
16-Oct-22
NA-239 Korangi Karachi-I
PTI
16-Oct-22
PP-241 Bahawalnagar-V
PTI
16-Oct-22
PP-209 Khanewal-VII
PTI
16-Oct-22
NA-157 Multan-IV
PPP
16-Oct-22
NA-237 Malir-II
PPP
16-Oct-22
PP-139 Sheikhupura-V
PML-N
30-Oct-22
NA-45 Kurram-I
PTI
26-Feb-23
NA-193 Rajanpur-I
PTI

*Data provided by Geo Election Cell.

With additional reporting by Fayyaz Hussain.

