Fact-check: Has PTI won 30 out of 37 by-polls since last April?

Imran Khan’s political party PTI has won 28 by-polls, not 30, out of 37 held in national and provincial constituencies, since April 10, 2022

Former prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has claimed on multiple occasions that his political party won 30 out of 37 by-elections, held across Pakistan since he was ousted from power through a vote of no confidence in April 2022.

The claim is not accurate.

Claim

On March 22, Imran Khan, who is also the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), alleged in an interview with Al Arabiya English: “The problem is that the opposition knows that they cannot win the [general] election. Out of the 37 by-elections we have won 30.”

The interview has been viewed over 12,000 times, to date.

Khan also repeated this claim in an interview with Al Jazeera on April 6. “The 12-party coalition has only won seven out of 37 [by-elections], while PTI has won 30 by-elections. This reflects that the PTI will sweep the [general] elections.”

Fact

Contrary to the claim, Khan’s political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has won 28 by-polls, not 30, out of a total of 37 held in national and provincial constituencies, since April 10, 2022.

Below are all the polls held between April 2022 and February 2023:

Date

Constituencies

Winners

18-Apr-22

NA-33 Hangu

PTI

17-Jun-22

NA-240 Karachi-II

MQM-P 26-Jun-22

PK-7 Swat-VI

PTI

17-Jul-22

PP-83 Khushab-II

PTI

17-Jul-22

PP-90 Bhakkar-II

PTI

17-Jul-22

PP-97 Faisalabad-I

PTI

17-Jul-22

PP-125 Jhang-II

PTI

17-Jul-22

PP-127 Jhang-IV

PTI

17-Jul-22

PP-140 Sheikhupura-VI

PTI

17-Jul-22

PP-158 Lahore-XV

PTI

17-Jul-22

PP-167 Lahore-XXIV

PTI

17-Jul-22

PP-170 Lahore-XXVII

PTI

17-Jul-22

PP-202 Sahiwal-VII

PTI

17-Jul-22

PP-217 Multan-VII

PTI

17-Jul-22

PP-224 Lodhran-I

PTI

17-Jul-22

PP-272 Muzaffargarh-V

PTI

17-Jul-22

PP-282 Layyah-III

PTI

17-Jul-22

PP-288 Dera Ghazi Khan-IV

PTI

17-Jul-22

PP-7 Rawalpindi-II

PML-N

17-Jul-22

PP-168 Lahore-XXV

PML-N

17-Jul-22

PP-237 Bahawalnagar-I

PML-N

17-Jul-22

PP-273 Muzaffargarh-VI

PML-N

17-Jul-22

PP-228 Lodhran-V

Independent

21-Aug-22

NA-245 Karachi East-IV

PTI

16-Oct-22

NA-22 Mardan-III

PTI

16-Oct-22

NA-24 Charsadda-II

PTI

16-Oct-22

NA-31 Peshawar-V

PTI

16-Oct-22

NA-108 Faisalabad-VIII

PTI

16-Oct-22

NA-118 Nankana Sahib-II

PTI

16-Oct-22

NA-239 Korangi Karachi-I

PTI

16-Oct-22

PP-241 Bahawalnagar-V

PTI

16-Oct-22

PP-209 Khanewal-VII

PTI

16-Oct-22

NA-157 Multan-IV

PPP

16-Oct-22

NA-237 Malir-II

PPP

16-Oct-22

PP-139 Sheikhupura-V

PML-N

30-Oct-22

NA-45 Kurram-I

PTI

26-Feb-23

NA-193 Rajanpur-I

PTI



*Data provided by Geo Election Cell.



With additional reporting by Fayyaz Hussain.

Follow us on @GeoFactCheck. If our readers detect any errors, we encourage them to contact us at [email protected]