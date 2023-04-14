Fact-check: Has PTI won 30 out of 37 by-polls since last April?

Imran Khan’s political party PTI has won 28 by-polls, not 30, out of 37 held in national and provincial constituencies, since April 10, 2022
Updated Friday Apr 14 2023
Former prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has claimed on multiple occasions that his political party won 30 out of 37 by-elections, held across Pakistan since he was ousted from power through a vote of no confidence in April 2022.
The claim is not accurate.
On March 22, Imran Khan, who is also the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), alleged in an interview with Al Arabiya English: “The problem is that the opposition knows that they cannot win the [general] election. Out of the 37 by-elections we have won 30.”
The interview has been viewed over 12,000 times, to date.
Khan also repeated this claim in an interview with Al Jazeera on April 6. “The 12-party coalition has only won seven out of 37 [by-elections], while PTI has won 30 by-elections. This reflects that the PTI will sweep the [general] elections.”
Contrary to the claim, Khan’s political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has won 28 by-polls, not 30, out of a total of 37 held in national and provincial constituencies, since April 10, 2022.
Below are all the polls held between April 2022 and February 2023:
|Date
|Constituencies
|Winners
|18-Apr-22
|NA-33 Hangu
|PTI
|17-Jun-22
|NA-240 Karachi-II
|MQM-P
|26-Jun-22
|PK-7 Swat-VI
|PTI
|17-Jul-22
|PP-83 Khushab-II
|PTI
|17-Jul-22
|PP-90 Bhakkar-II
|PTI
|17-Jul-22
|PP-97 Faisalabad-I
|PTI
|17-Jul-22
|PP-125 Jhang-II
|PTI
|17-Jul-22
|PP-127 Jhang-IV
|PTI
|17-Jul-22
|PP-140 Sheikhupura-VI
|PTI
|17-Jul-22
|PP-158 Lahore-XV
|PTI
|17-Jul-22
|PP-167 Lahore-XXIV
|PTI
|17-Jul-22
|PP-170 Lahore-XXVII
|PTI
|17-Jul-22
|PP-202 Sahiwal-VII
|PTI
|17-Jul-22
|PP-217 Multan-VII
|PTI
|17-Jul-22
|PP-224 Lodhran-I
|PTI
|17-Jul-22
|PP-272 Muzaffargarh-V
|PTI
|17-Jul-22
|PP-282 Layyah-III
|PTI
|17-Jul-22
|PP-288 Dera Ghazi Khan-IV
|PTI
|17-Jul-22
|PP-7 Rawalpindi-II
|PML-N
|17-Jul-22
|PP-168 Lahore-XXV
|PML-N
|17-Jul-22
|PP-237 Bahawalnagar-I
|PML-N
|17-Jul-22
|PP-273 Muzaffargarh-VI
|PML-N
|17-Jul-22
|PP-228 Lodhran-V
|Independent
|21-Aug-22
|NA-245 Karachi East-IV
|PTI
|16-Oct-22
|NA-22 Mardan-III
|PTI
|16-Oct-22
|NA-24 Charsadda-II
|PTI
|16-Oct-22
|NA-31 Peshawar-V
|PTI
|16-Oct-22
|NA-108 Faisalabad-VIII
|PTI
|16-Oct-22
|NA-118 Nankana Sahib-II
|PTI
|16-Oct-22
|NA-239 Korangi Karachi-I
|PTI
|16-Oct-22
|PP-241 Bahawalnagar-V
|PTI
|16-Oct-22
|PP-209 Khanewal-VII
|PTI
|16-Oct-22
|NA-157 Multan-IV
|PPP
|16-Oct-22
|NA-237 Malir-II
|PPP
|16-Oct-22
|PP-139 Sheikhupura-V
|PML-N
|30-Oct-22
|NA-45 Kurram-I
|PTI
|26-Feb-23
|NA-193 Rajanpur-I
|PTI
*Data provided by Geo Election Cell.
With additional reporting by Fayyaz Hussain.
Follow us on @GeoFactCheck. If our readers detect any errors, we encourage them to contact us at [email protected]