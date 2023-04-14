 
menu menu menu
Sci-Tech
time Friday Apr 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Elon Musk concerned over Uber modifying fares for customers

By
Web Desk

time Friday Apr 14, 2023

Elon Musk arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion-themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, US. — Reuters/File
Elon Musk arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion-themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, US. — Reuters/File

Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk responded to the news in which a newspaper from Belgian Dernière Heure accused ride hailing service Uber of changing fares according to the battery life of its customer's phones.

A study conducted by the newspaper investigated the claims and reported to have found "discrepancies".

The study was conducted on two smartphones, one with 84% battery and the other with 12%, to request a ride from their office in Brussels to Tour and Taxis in the centre.

Ubers logo is pictured at its office in Bogota, Colombia. — Reuters/File
Uber's logo is pictured at its office in Bogota, Colombia. — Reuters/File

The investigators found the price difference, with the phone at 12% battery being charged €17.56 and the phone at 84% battery being charged €16.6 for the same service.

While responding to this report, Musk tweeted: "Dark if true, lol".

In a response to the study, Uber rejected the findings of the Belgian newspaper. 

Uber's spokesperson said: "Uber does not take into account the phone's battery level to calculate the price of a trip. The dynamic pricing applied to trips booked via Uber is determined by the existing demand for rides and the supply of drivers who can respond to it."

The spokesperson also added: "During peak hours, when there are many ride requests and few available drivers in a certain geographical area, this may impact the price of the trip."

The Brussels Times said: "Uber's explanation does not clarify why two users requesting the same ride at the same time would pay different fares. In any case, the price discrepancy may encourage users to compare offers on their respective phones when booking rides together."

More From Sci-Tech:

TikTok removes over 12 million videos from Pakistan

TikTok removes over 12 million videos from Pakistan
A fireball flew over sky could earn you $25,000

A fireball flew over sky could earn you $25,000
Nasa appoints first ever woman director, takes unusual oath

Nasa appoints first ever woman director, takes unusual oath
'People may be able to connect with dead loved ones'

'People may be able to connect with dead loved ones'
WhatsApp introduces search bar to make experience better than ever

WhatsApp introduces search bar to make experience better than ever
Here's how the world's richest men would look if they were poor

Here's how the world's richest men would look if they were poor
Twitter's legacy blue tick to be removed on April 20

Twitter's legacy blue tick to be removed on April 20

Elon Musk Twitter Space: Tesla owner has a secret place in office video

Elon Musk Twitter Space: Tesla owner has a secret place in office
WhatsApp working on addressing space issues of users

WhatsApp working on addressing space issues of users
SpaceX's 'Starship' all set to lift off says Elon Musk

SpaceX's 'Starship' all set to lift off says Elon Musk

Hubble Space Telescope unexpectedly discovers two quasars

Hubble Space Telescope unexpectedly discovers two quasars
WhatsApp now lets users add, edit contacts within app

WhatsApp now lets users add, edit contacts within app