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X suffers brief outage, leaving thousands unable to access platform

Users encounter error messages while attempting to load homepage or refresh their timelines

By
Web Desk
|

March 26, 2026

The new logo of Twitter is seen in this illustration. — Reuters
The new logo of Twitter is seen in this illustration. — Reuters

Social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) was hit by a widespread outage on Thursday, leaving thousands of users unable to access the app, website or timeline, according to user reports.

Reports of the disruption began surfacing at around 12pm on Thursday, March 26, as users encountered error messages while attempting to load the homepage or refresh their timelines.

According to Downdetector, nearly 19,000 problem reports were filed at the peak of the outage, with 50% of complaints linked to failure in loading the timeline or feed on the microblogging platform.

X suffers brief outage, leaving thousands unable to access platform

However, the number of reports dropped to only 163 by 12:44pm.

X suffers brief outage, leaving thousands unable to access platform

Users visiting the official site were shown a message stating they were “experiencing an error”.

The cause of today’s relatively short outage has not yet been revealed, and the company has so far not issued any official statement on the disruption.

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