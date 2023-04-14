'Never Have I Ever' to return with final season this June

Netflix has finally announced the release date of the final season of Never Have I Ever on Thursday.

The fourth and final season of the Mindy Kaling-created comedy starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan will premiere on the platform on June 8.

Netflix dropped first teaser of the upcoming final season, featuring narrator John McEnroe looking back at the memorable moments from previous seasons.

The teaser then breaks the characters into entering “senior freakin’ year” and offers fans a glimpse into prom and graduation events and other less-typical senior year moments.



According to Deadline, the upcoming new season will see Devi’s mother Dr. Vishwakumar (Poorna Jagannathan) finding a new love interest played by Ivan Hernandez.

Devi’s grandmother Nirmala (Ranjita Chakravarty) may be starting something with a new character played by ex-Goldbergs star Jeff Garlin.

The show also stars Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young among others.