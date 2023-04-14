 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Apr 14 2023
By
Web Desk

'Never Have I Ever' to return with final season this June

By
Web Desk

time Friday Apr 14, 2023

Never Have I Ever to return with final season this June
'Never Have I Ever' to return with final season this June 

Netflix has finally announced the release date of the final season of Never Have I Ever on Thursday.

The fourth and final season of the Mindy Kaling-created comedy starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan will premiere on the platform on June 8.

Netflix dropped first teaser of the upcoming final season, featuring narrator John McEnroe looking back at the memorable moments from previous seasons.

The teaser then breaks the characters into entering “senior freakin’ year” and offers fans a glimpse into prom and graduation events and other less-typical senior year moments.

According to Deadline, the upcoming new season will see Devi’s mother Dr. Vishwakumar (Poorna Jagannathan) finding a new love interest played by Ivan Hernandez.

Devi’s grandmother Nirmala (Ranjita Chakravarty) may be starting something with a new character played by ex-Goldbergs star Jeff Garlin.

The show also stars Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young among others. 

More From Entertainment:

Blink-182 announce unexpected appearance at Coachella

Blink-182 announce unexpected appearance at Coachella

Jake Gyllenhaal pushed to the limits in 'The Covenant' by Guy Ritchie

Jake Gyllenhaal pushed to the limits in 'The Covenant' by Guy Ritchie
Couple from 'Yellowstone' confirm off-screen relationship

Couple from 'Yellowstone' confirm off-screen relationship
Meghan Markle ‘fully estranged’ from Royal Family video

Meghan Markle ‘fully estranged’ from Royal Family
‘Succession’ team used code ‘Larry David’ to conceal major plot twist

‘Succession’ team used code ‘Larry David’ to conceal major plot twist
Sydney Elizabeth Agudong joins Disney's live-action 'Lilo & Stitch' as Nani

Sydney Elizabeth Agudong joins Disney's live-action 'Lilo & Stitch' as Nani
Sarah Ferguson reacts as King Charles snubs her over coronation

Sarah Ferguson reacts as King Charles snubs her over coronation
Doja Cat and SZA join forces on new track 'Kill Bill'

Doja Cat and SZA join forces on new track 'Kill Bill'
Rihanna subtly hints at her baby’s gender on L.A shopping trip

Rihanna subtly hints at her baby’s gender on L.A shopping trip
Drake Bell explains mysterious disappearance after being found ‘safe’

Drake Bell explains mysterious disappearance after being found ‘safe’
Prince William posts first tweet after Harry’s coronation attendance confirmed

Prince William posts first tweet after Harry’s coronation attendance confirmed
Bad Bunny teases Coachella 2023 performance on Instagram

Bad Bunny teases Coachella 2023 performance on Instagram