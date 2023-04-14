 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Apr 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Angela Bassett looks back at holding hands with Austin Butler at Oscars

By
Web Desk

time Friday Apr 14, 2023

Angela Bassett looks back at holding hands with Austin Butler at Oscars
Angela Bassett looks back at holding hands with Austin Butler at Oscars 

Angela Bassett looked back at the sweetest moment when she supported Austin Butler at the 2023 Oscars.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress, who was sitting next to Butler during the star-studded event, recalled reaching for his hand when his category was announced.

Bassett, 64, wrote that she “understood intimately what he felt” in a TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2023 series as a tribute to the Elvis star published today.

“On the evening of the Oscars, with Austin seated next to me, I understood intimately what he felt when it was time to learn if he would climb those stairs to the stage,” Bassett wrote.

“So, I took his hand and held it softly as the winner was announced. Although his name wasn’t called, Austin is no less a winner.”

Reflecting on the moment, Bassett added, “The time had come for Austin to say goodbye to Elvis as he began to embrace an infinite universe of possibilities as an actor. I can’t wait to see what he brings us  next.”

Butler was nominated in the Best Actor category alongside Colin Farrell, Bill Nighy, Paul Mescal, and Brendan Fraser, who took home the award. 

More From Entertainment:

‘Kill Bill’ by SZA crosses 800 million streams on Spotify

‘Kill Bill’ by SZA crosses 800 million streams on Spotify
Toni Collette claims that her film ‘Hereditary’ was healthy for her

Toni Collette claims that her film ‘Hereditary’ was healthy for her
Glen Powell will team up with Daisy Edgar-Jones for upcoming movie Twisters

Glen Powell will team up with Daisy Edgar-Jones for upcoming movie Twisters
Blink-182 announce unexpected appearance at Coachella

Blink-182 announce unexpected appearance at Coachella

Jake Gyllenhaal pushed to the limits in 'The Covenant' by Guy Ritchie

Jake Gyllenhaal pushed to the limits in 'The Covenant' by Guy Ritchie
Couple from 'Yellowstone' confirm off-screen relationship

Couple from 'Yellowstone' confirm off-screen relationship
Meghan Markle ‘fully estranged’ from Royal Family video

Meghan Markle ‘fully estranged’ from Royal Family
'Never Have I Ever' to return with final season this June

'Never Have I Ever' to return with final season this June

‘Succession’ team used code ‘Larry David’ to conceal major plot twist

‘Succession’ team used code ‘Larry David’ to conceal major plot twist
Sydney Elizabeth Agudong joins Disney's live-action 'Lilo & Stitch' as Nani

Sydney Elizabeth Agudong joins Disney's live-action 'Lilo & Stitch' as Nani
Sarah Ferguson reacts as King Charles snubs her over coronation

Sarah Ferguson reacts as King Charles snubs her over coronation
Doja Cat and SZA join forces on new track 'Kill Bill'

Doja Cat and SZA join forces on new track 'Kill Bill'