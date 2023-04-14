Jack Teixeira arrested: Pentagon tightening access to intelligence

The Pentagon building in Washington, DC can be seen in this picture. — AFP/File

Amid the arrest of suspected intelligence leaker Jack Teixeira by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Pentagon has decided to tighten access to classified intelligence after the sensitive US sensitive documents made their way to the internet, CNN reported.



Officials who used to get daily intelligence briefings have ceased to receive the briefings in the last few days as the Joint Staff of the Pentagon is cutting the number of people who receive the intelligence briefings.

The Joint Staff is comprised of the Department of Defence's military leadership that is responsible to advise the president.

Some of the leaked documents had had markings that indicate that the documents had been produced by the Joint Staff’s intelligence arm — J2.

The documents about the Ukraine war, US surveillance on friends and enemies and Israeli intelligence Mossad supporting anti-government protests at home, were said to have appeared on Discord.

The photo was obtained on April 14, 2023, from Instagram, showing suspected intelligence leaker Jack Teixeira.

Attorney General Merrick Garland made the announcement about the arrest of 21-year-old Jack Teixeira.



Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday that he will not hesitate to take any step to safeguard US national security information as the suspect 1st class airman Jack Teixeira has been taken into custody.

Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin holds a joint news conference at the State Department in Washington, US. — Reuters/File

"As Secretary of Defence, I will also not hesitate to take any additional measures necessary to safeguard our nation’s secrets," Pentagon Chief Austin said.

He also added: "Accordingly, I am directing the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security to conduct a review of our intelligence access, accountability and control procedures within the Department to inform our efforts to prevent this kind of incident from happening again."

Brigadier General Patrick Ryder, spokesman of the Pentagon confirmed Thursday the measures that the Defense Department is taking to narrow down the people who receive classified intelligence briefings.

US Department of Defense Press Secretary Gen. Patrick S. Ryder speaks at a press conference at the Pentagon on April 13, 2023, in Arlington, Virginia. — AFP

Brigadier Ryder noted: "Pentagon continues to review a variety of factors as it relates to safeguarding classified materials. This includes examining and updating distribution lists, assessing how and where intelligence products are shared, and a variety of other steps."

Ryder also added that there are already stringent guidelines in place to safeguard classified intelligence, adding that "This was a deliberate criminal act and a violation of those guidelines."

The criminal investigation into the matter of intelligence leaks is led by the FBI's Washington office with a team of counterintelligence agents who have experience in finding the source of leaks. The investigators are also actively coordinating with Pentagon to see whether any of the information could be used against the US.

Upon asking how Discord is helping the investigators, a spokesperson told CNN that they "have cooperated with officials and remain committed to doing so."

Biden said Thursday he was not concerned about the material but that it happened.

"I'm not concerned about the leak. I’m concerned that it happened, but there’s nothing contemporaneous that I’m aware of that is of any consequence."

FBI, in a statement, said Jack Teixeira is in custody taken from his residence in North Dighton, Massachusetts, for his suspected involvement in leaking sensitive US government and military documents.

The agency also continued: "The FBI is continuing to conduct authorized law enforcement activity at the residence. Since late last week, the FBI has aggressively pursued investigative leads, and today’s arrest exemplifies our continued commitment to identifying, pursuing, and holding accountable those who betray our country’s trust and put our national security at risk."

The search net included thousands of people who had access to classified information but the search was narrowed down by chat groups with evidence, thanks to the forensic trail left by the person who posted documents on social media.

The suspect was under surveillance for at least two days before his arrest.