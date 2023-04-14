 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Apr 14 2023
By
Web Desk

‘The Glory’ actor Jung Sung Il in talks to star in new drama

By
Web Desk

time Friday Apr 14, 2023

The actor recently gained significant attention after playing an affluent businessman in The Glory
The actor recently gained significant attention after playing an affluent businessman in 'The Glory'

Jung Sung Il from the Netflix series The Glory is in talks to take on his first-ever lead role in a new show. His agency KeyEast announced the news on April 13th, stating:

“Jung Sung Il has received an offer for the new drama ‘Guardians’ [literal translation] and is positively considering his appearance.”

The show follows the individuals who are trying to make up for the shortcomings of an imperfect law, it will also be the first-ever Korean drama to feature probation officers and electronic supervisors. The series will attempt to shed some light on the work done by probation officers who seek to monitor and help restrain criminals.

The actor recently gained significant attention after playing an affluent businessman in The Glory, a series that follows a victim of bullying who is out to get revenge on her aggressors. 

More From Entertainment:

BTS set to release new OST for animated film ‘Bastions’

BTS set to release new OST for animated film ‘Bastions’
Former member of K-pop group NMIXX Jinni signs with new agency

Former member of K-pop group NMIXX Jinni signs with new agency
Celine Dion announces new music from debut film ‘Love Again’

Celine Dion announces new music from debut film ‘Love Again’

Blackpink hits 600 million views with ‘Pink Venom’ MV

Blackpink hits 600 million views with ‘Pink Venom’ MV
Prince Harry facing ‘hardest day as an adult’: report video

Prince Harry facing ‘hardest day as an adult’: report
Barbara Corcoran faces criticism following comments about firing employees

Barbara Corcoran faces criticism following comments about firing employees
‘Kill Bill’ by SZA crosses 800 million streams on Spotify

‘Kill Bill’ by SZA crosses 800 million streams on Spotify
Toni Collette claims that her film ‘Hereditary’ was healthy for her

Toni Collette claims that her film ‘Hereditary’ was healthy for her
Glen Powell will team up with Daisy Edgar-Jones for upcoming movie Twisters

Glen Powell will team up with Daisy Edgar-Jones for upcoming movie Twisters
Angela Bassett looks back at holding hands with Austin Butler at Oscars

Angela Bassett looks back at holding hands with Austin Butler at Oscars

Blink-182 announce unexpected appearance at Coachella

Blink-182 announce unexpected appearance at Coachella

Jake Gyllenhaal pushed to the limits in 'The Covenant' by Guy Ritchie

Jake Gyllenhaal pushed to the limits in 'The Covenant' by Guy Ritchie