time Saturday Apr 15 2023
King Charles’ Coronation concert lineup to feature Katy Perry and more

King Charles’ Coronation concert lineup to feature Katy Perry and more

On Friday, April 14th, 2023, the BBC announced the roster of performers gracing the stage at the Coronation Concert on Sunday, May 7th, 2023 one day after King Charles and Queen Camilla are crowned at Westminster Abbey.

The Lineup highlight includes:

  • Katy Perry
  • Lionel Richie
  • Andrea Bocelli

The lineup also included the British pop band Take That, along with U.K. talent Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench.

The outlet shared in a statement that the Coronation “will celebrate a new chapter in the nation’s history, with themes of love, respect and optimism, celebrating the four nations, their communities and the Commonwealth.”

The concert, which is organised by BBC Studios Productions, will be broadcast live from the grounds of Windsor Castle. It will also see opera legend Bocelli perform a duet with Terfel, a Grammy Award-winning bass-baritone who was honoured with a knighthood for his services to music in 2017.

Take That trio Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen will also perform in their first live show since 2019, while singer-songwriter Ridings performs a duet with Ffrench, a classical composer, producer and pianist.

It was previously reported that many A-list singers had refused to perform at the Coronation concert which included, Adele, Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran.

Perry, 38, and Richie, 73, who are both judges on American Idol and have known King Charles for years. The Firework singer has served as an ambassador of The British Asian Trust, a charity co-founded by Prince Charles to tackle poverty and transform lives in South Asia, since 2020.

