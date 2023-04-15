 
time Saturday Apr 15 2023
'Thor' star drops return hints

time Saturday Apr 15, 2023

Russell Crowe opened up about Marvel Cinematic Universe's potential return after Thor: Love and Thunder.

Appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Crowe responded to Marvel's return, "Well, nobody's brought anything up with me, but, I mean, it seems like that's the idea at the end of the last one, right? But, I don't really know."

"Yeah, look, if you're a young actor and you get the opportunity to be on a set with Taika Waititi, take it," he said of the movie's director. "It's a lot of fun, he's a creative genius, but he's also just a lovely bloke."

The 59-year-old also gushed over fellow actor Chris Hemsworth, revealing that he didn't really know him earlier, but he was "really pleasantly surprised at what a good actor he is," adding the star had "great comedy chops" and was "a really warm welcoming fella."

"What you see when you're at the movie theatre is this big, sumptuous, amazing set, but in reality, it's just me, and Chris, and a couple of cardboard boxes covered in blue shit, you know?", the star joked.

