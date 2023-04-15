 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Saturday Apr 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Bill Hader recalls funny moment while filming critical scene in 'Barry'

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 15, 2023

Bill Hader recalls funny moment while filming critical scene in Barry
Bill Hader recalls funny moment while filming critical scene in 'Barry'

Bill Hader of HBO’s hit series Barry recently detailed an amusing behind-the-scenes story that took place while shooting the highly crucial prank scene on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’.

The scene is an intense one that acts as a turning point in the show, leading to Barry’s arrest. However ahead of the filming of the scene, actor Henry Winkler who plays Barry’s acting coach had a question to ask, about cake.

“We shot a scene where I got arrested…where he set me up to get arrested. We're shooting the scene and it’s a really big thing, and I’m explaining it to him.. “They’re going to put me in handcuffs and you’re the one who’s going to give me that look” and he goes: “At what point do I tell the crew that I brought Bundt cake.”

“Why don’t we tell them after we shoot it”, Hader recalls responding. To which Winkler said: “Right because if we tell them before… they will be thinking …Bundt cake”

Bill Hader and Alec Berg are the creators of the HBO hit Barry which first aired in 2018. The show follows the story of Barry Berkman, a hitman who goes to Los Angeles to carry out a job but ends up enrolling in an acting class taught by Gene Cousineau.

Through his experiences in the class, Barry starts to question his life choices and tries to leave his criminal past behind. However, his past actions continue to haunt him and he struggles to escape his former life as a killer.

More From Entertainment:

Nicolas Cage reveals his top five favourite movies he’s done

Nicolas Cage reveals his top five favourite movies he’s done
King Charles genuinely 'sad' over Meghan Markle's coronation no-show

King Charles genuinely 'sad' over Meghan Markle's coronation no-show

Meghan Markle skipping King Charles' coronation to avoid bad press?

Meghan Markle skipping King Charles' coronation to avoid bad press?
Ice Spice teams up with Nicki Minaj’s new label

Ice Spice teams up with Nicki Minaj’s new label
Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet had a 6-hour-long date at his house

Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet had a 6-hour-long date at his house

'Thor' star drops return hints

'Thor' star drops return hints
Ryan Reynolds receives Humanitarian Award at 2023 Canadian Screen Awards

Ryan Reynolds receives Humanitarian Award at 2023 Canadian Screen Awards
'Beau Is Afraid' director braces for backlash

'Beau Is Afraid' director braces for backlash
Taylor Swift stuns in green fairycore dress on Eras Tour concert

Taylor Swift stuns in green fairycore dress on Eras Tour concert

'Barry' star teases spinoff

'Barry' star teases spinoff

Jennifer Garner credits Reese Witherspoon for female-led projects in Hollywood

Jennifer Garner credits Reese Witherspoon for female-led projects in Hollywood
How Bill Hader turns anxiety into art on HBO's 'Barry'

How Bill Hader turns anxiety into art on HBO's 'Barry'