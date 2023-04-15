 
Simon Cowell shares reaction to Ant & Dec joke about his ‘new face’

Simon Cowell has recently slammed Ant & Dec for making a joke about his “new face” during the opening episode of Britain’s Got Talent.

Dec said, “We have a new face joining the judging panel,” to which his comedy partner responded, “What? Simon has a new face?”.

Later, Simon commented on the changing appearance joke in an interview with The Mirror.

“I think it's hysterical. I mean, it just makes me laugh. I haven't had a facelift or anything,” stated the 63-year-old.

Simon continued, “I've had a bit of Botox or whatever, but nothing drastic.”

“So, when I hear about this stuff, honestly it does make me laugh,” he added.

Back in 2022, Simon pointed out that his biggest critic is himself as he promised to never have Botox again.

Speaking to The Sun, the music mogul remarked, “There was a stage where I might have gone a bit too far. I saw a picture of me from ‘before’ the other day, and didn’t recognise it as me first of all.”

“Eric (his son) was in hysterics. Enough was enough. There is no filler in my face at all now. Zero,” he added.

