K-pop group G-Idle’s Yuqi tests positive for Covid-19

K-pop group G-Idle’s Yuqi has tested positive for Covid-19. Her agency CUBE Entertainment released a statement announcing the news on April 14th.

“Hello.

This is Cube Entertainment.

(G)I-DLE’s Yuqi was diagnosed with COVID-19 today (April 14).

Yuqi took a PCR test yesterday afternoon (April 13) to carry out her planned schedule overseas, and was officially diagnosed today (April 14).

Yuqi has completed her third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and has currently halted all activities to take the necessary steps in accordance with the guidelines of government health authorities.

In the future too, we will do everything we can to comply with the quarantine guidelines of healthcare authorities and for our artist’s health and safety.

Thank you.”

The group is currently preparing their comeback in May, with CUBE announcing their plans: “(G)I-DLE is currently preparing for a comeback, with the goal of a release in May. We will reveal the format of the album at a later date. We ask that you give it lots of interest.”