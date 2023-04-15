 
pakistan
time Saturday Apr 15 2023
Pakistan 'closely monitoring' situation in Sudan after unrest

time Saturday Apr 15, 2023

Army soldiers deploy in Khartoum on April 15, 2023, amid reported clashes in the city.— AFP
  • Clashes between regular army and paramilitary in Sudan.
  • MoFA expresses concerns for safety of Pakistanis in area.
  • Ministry says mission is in contact to ensure their safety.

Pakistan said Saturday it is closely monitoring the situation in Sudan, where clashes between the regular army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have resulted in explosions and violence in the capital, Khartoum. 

The RSF has claimed control of the Khartoum international airport, leading to rising concerns for the safety of Pakistanis in the area. 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reassured people that a mission is in contact with them to ensure their safety.

"We are closely monitoring the security situation in #Sudan. There are around a thousand Pakistanis in #Khartoum. Our Mission is in contact with them to ensure their safety," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a tweet.

The conflict arose due to tensions between military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo over the integration of the RSF into the regular army. 

Witnesses have reported gunfire and explosions near the RSF base in south Khartoum, while truckloads of fighters have been seen entering the airport compound. Civilians have taken cover amid gunfire and artillery exchanges near Burhan's residence and in Khartoum North. 

Both sides are blaming each other for starting the conflict.

Military leader Burhan, and his second-in-command, the RSF commander, have been engaged in a disagreement over the negotiations to restore civilian rule and end the crisis triggered by the 2021 coup in Sudan. According to analysts, one of the significant points of conflict is the integration of the RSF into the regular army.

Twice, the signing of a transitional agreement with civilian factions outlining a roadmap for the transition has been postponed due to last-minute negotiations between the two men over the specifics of the plan.

