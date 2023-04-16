 
Sunday Apr 16 2023
Merriam-Webster confirms Jeremy Strong vocab

Merriam-Webster came to Jeremy Strong side when the actor used the word 'dramaturgically' to explain his reaction to the Succession final season's plot twist.

"I thought it made sense dramaturgically. And then when I read the script, I found it shocking and emotionally devastating," the actor said about the season four shocking third episode.

Following, the 44-year-old went viral for using the "dramaturgically" word. Scores of fans found The Judge star's vocabulary choice amusing, while several were left confused, thinking if it was an accurate word.

As the debate on the word rages on, Merriam-Webster, known for its dictionaries has confirmed the Yale University alum lexicon has stood the scrutiny.

"Dramaturgically | adverb | relating to the art or technique of dramatic composition and theatrical representation," the company tweeted.

Many Succession fans hailed the actor for his staggering "influence" under the post.

"Jeremy Strong you will always be famous!!" one wrote.

"This is for Jeremy Strong," a second declared.

"Jeremy Strong is always right. Period," a third commented.

"Merriam-Webster team literally scrambled to make this an official word in the dictionary as soon as Jeremy Strong birthed the term," another cheekily tweeted.

"Sleepless nights spent in the Merriam-Webster hq offices. Name a more impactful actor."

