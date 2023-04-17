King Charles gives shout out to his sons Prince William, Harry during speech at Sandhurst

King Charles recalled pride as father in Prince William and Prince Harry during his address at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.



The 74-year-old monarch got little emotional as he congratulated graduates during Friday's parade, giving a shout out to his sons William and Harry as the two royal brothers graduated from the same academy after completing the grueling training.

Charles, set to be officially crowned alongside his wife Queen Consort Camilla on May 6, was in high spirits and feeling proud to be the father of William and Harry.

He visited the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst for the 200th Sovereign's Parade, a regimented procession celebrating the commissioning of Officer Cadets as Army Officers after 44 weeks of training.

"Ladies and Gentlemen, I am so very pleased to be with you today for the 200th Sovereign's Parade and to share in this most special of days for those of you commissioning as the future leaders of the British Army, and the Armies of our close allies," King Charles, 74, began his address.

"I am under no illusions as to how hard you have all worked over the past 44 weeks, and I hope you feel justifiably proud of your achievements. Of course, I know you would not be here without the tremendous support of your family and friends who, I am delighted to see, can join us in such numbers today," the King continued. "And, speaking as a father of two alumni of this Academy who remembers their passing out parades, I know they will be full of immense pride in witnessing you on parade."

The reference, according to PEOPLE, was a thoughtful nod to sons who both graduated from Sandhurst in 2006.

King Charles's visit comes just days-after Prince Harry confirmed to attend his father's iconic event next month.