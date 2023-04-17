 
menu menu menu
Sci-Tech
time Monday Apr 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Mystery of spirals over Alaska sky 'solved'

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 17, 2023

A picture from photographer Todd Salat showing a swirl in the sky while photographing the aurora near the Richardson Highway on April 15, 2023. — Anchorage Daily News
A picture from photographer Todd Salat showing a swirl in the sky while photographing the aurora near the Richardson Highway on April 15, 2023. — Anchorage Daily News

Mysterious whitish-blue spirals of light on Saturday morning, moving quickly were seen on the sky of the northern horizon of Alaska amazed people, reported Anchorage Daily News.

The eye witness Todd Salat said, as he got nearer, "It got bigger and bigger." He had no idea what it was. After about five minutes, it was almost overhead, he said.

"It was a beautiful piece of art in the sky," he said. "I would say this was maybe the most bizarre thing I've ever seen in my life."

Salat, who is a photographer and specialises in the northern lights, said he spent two hours capturing photos of the moving auroras — earlier believed to be "spiral".

Don Hampton, a research associate professor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute, said that the spiral "appears to be rocket engine exhaust from a SpaceX Transporter-7 mission that launched on the Falcon 9 about three hours earlier in California."

Hampton wrote: "Water vapour in the exhaust from the second stage engine freezes and catches high-altitude sunlight, effectively glowing and creating this spiral galaxy of a display.”

"As the rocket gained altitude, it did this pass-by over Alaska, stunning many night-watchers,” he said.

There were also other eyewitnesses seeing the lightning sky hundreds of miles away.

Elizabeth Withnall in the Northwest Arctic, who was also waiting to catch a glimpse of the northern lights, said: “We get a lot of very unusual phenomenon in the sky in the far north,” she said. 

"I've seen fog bows and rainbows around the moon. So I just thought, 'this is some weird thing in the sky, and I don’t know what it is, but it’s pretty cool'."

Salat, while exploring what caused the auroras, said apparently solving the mystery was not quite as satisfying as seeing the strange phenomenon in the first place.

"The spiral, it was so perfect. It was beautiful. It was kind of a shame to think of it as exhaust, I have to admit," he said. "I did enjoy that mystery, and the unknown because after I found out what it was, I noticed that the wonder of it all kind of faded a little bit."

More From Sci-Tech:

How to see hybrid solar eclipse on April 20?

How to see hybrid solar eclipse on April 20?
CEO Sundar Pichai warns threats to jobs, fake news as challenges from AI

CEO Sundar Pichai warns threats to jobs, fake news as challenges from AI
Is Google developing another search engine?

Is Google developing another search engine?
Elon Musk’s Starship is set for test flight on Monday

Elon Musk’s Starship is set for test flight on Monday
Elon Musk's Starship flight to determine Nasa's moon mission success

Elon Musk's Starship flight to determine Nasa's moon mission success
Elon Musk jumps in to build 'rival' startup to OpenAI

Elon Musk jumps in to build 'rival' startup to OpenAI
WATCH: Vulcan rocket blast upsets ULA space travel plan

WATCH: Vulcan rocket blast upsets ULA space travel plan
Amazing Lyrids meteor shower: Where can you see it in April?

Amazing Lyrids meteor shower: Where can you see it in April?
Possible source of violent earthquake discovered under sea

Possible source of violent earthquake discovered under sea
This US state has voted to ban TikTok. What’s next for Chinese app in Biden's America?

This US state has voted to ban TikTok. What’s next for Chinese app in Biden's America?
WhatsApp announces new features for additional privacy, security

WhatsApp announces new features for additional privacy, security
Whatsapp users can now send descriptions with forwarded media

Whatsapp users can now send descriptions with forwarded media