Kelly Ripa: 'Always thinking about retirement'

Live with Kelly and Ryan recently changed guards as Ryan Seacrest left while Mark Consuelos entered.

However, the latter wife, Kelly Ripa, the co-host, also suggested retirement as an option despite her husband joining the show.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the daytime talk show host aired her views on retirement.

"Every time you get a new cohost, it's like a little jolt of energy. But to be clear, I am always thinking about retiring. It is my favorite topic of discussion," says Ripa.

However, the 52-year-old added that Consuelos joining is the reason to stay on the show.

"A daily morning live talk show is nothing without its consistency and continuity. And Mark provides that, not just for our audience, but for me, for our producers. And so if anybody could make me stay, it is definitely Mark," Ripa told Hall.

Meanwhile,elly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest moved to tears on a farewell episode of the latter.

Ever since you announced you were leaving the show, spring has never been better in New York," Ripa said.

The 52-year-old also opened up about his cohost's charisma led everyone to fall in love with him.

"I've been in love with you, but now everyone is in love with you," she added.

"You've given us a lot of laughs around here, but over the past six years, you've given us more than just laughs," the host said.

"I, for one, have grown accustomed to seeing your face every morning."