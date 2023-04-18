 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Apr 18 2023
By
Web Desk

Ana de Armas on reuniting with Chris Evans in ‘Ghosted’: 'I love that dynamics'

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 18, 2023

File Footage

Ana de Armas, who is starring alongside Chris Evans in upcoming film Ghosted, shared her feelings about the dynamics of the movie.

The Blonde actress de Armas, who had a memorable cameo in the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die, and is all set to play a dancer turned assassin in the upcoming John Wick spinoff film, Ballerina, is not stranger to action films.

However, having Evans opposite her as a damsel in distress was especially fun for the actress.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight to discuss the Apple TV's upcoming action rom-com, de Armas got candid about her experience working in an action film alongside Evans.

"I did love that dynamic," she shared. "I loved reversing the roles and the expectations of what an action movie should be like and who carries the film, in the sense of that strength and being in control, and it was just really fun... I loved every moment of, you know, watching him trip and stumble and roll down a hill." 

Ghosted is directed by Rocketman's Dexter Fletcher, stars Evans as Cole, a helpless guy, who gets ghosted by a girl Sadie played by Ana de Armas, after going on a date with her.

It turns out that Sadie's a secret agent, and in Cole's attempts to pursue her, he lands himself right in the middle of an international incident.

The movie is slated for a April 21 release.

More From Entertainment:

Reese Witherspoon 'doing better' without ex husband Jim Toth?

Reese Witherspoon 'doing better' without ex husband Jim Toth?
Prince Harry learned to 'surrender' from 'himself' very young in army

Prince Harry learned to 'surrender' from 'himself' very young in army
Meghan Markle taking care of 'mental health' as Harry serves 'optics' in UK video

Meghan Markle taking care of 'mental health' as Harry serves 'optics' in UK
Kylie Jenner accused of 'dissolving lips again' after Coachella photos video

Kylie Jenner accused of 'dissolving lips again' after Coachella photos
David Beckham plays peacemaker to end Nicola Peltz and Victoria's feud?

David Beckham plays peacemaker to end Nicola Peltz and Victoria's feud?
Prince Harry losing close friends in the UK: ‘Only has six people’ video

Prince Harry losing close friends in the UK: ‘Only has six people’
'Barry' actor Henry Winkler criticizes Gene's decision in season 4 opener

'Barry' actor Henry Winkler criticizes Gene's decision in season 4 opener
Tom Cruise-led ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ sequel will likely never happen

Tom Cruise-led ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ sequel will likely never happen
Victoria Beckham turns 49, shares family celebration snaps on Instagram

Victoria Beckham turns 49, shares family celebration snaps on Instagram

Simon Cowell teases 'emotional' 'Britain's Got Talent' series

Simon Cowell teases 'emotional' 'Britain's Got Talent' series
Taylor Swift makes generous donation to Florida food bank on Eras tour

Taylor Swift makes generous donation to Florida food bank on Eras tour

Andy Serkis recalls odd interaction with Mark Hamill

Andy Serkis recalls odd interaction with Mark Hamill